Celebrate Taco Tuesday at one of Yelp’s top 100 taco restaurants in the US

From Florida to California, here are the best tacos across the country.
By Alex Portée

It's National Taco Day, and Yelp is spilling the beans on the best shells in the business!

To celebrate National Taco Day, the crowd-sourced review site organized the best-reviewed taco spots across the United States to create its list of top 100 tacos.

This year's National Taco Day takes place on Taco Tuesday, making this Oct. 4 particularly spec-taco-lar. Though beloved chains like Taco Bell, Chipotle, Del Taco, and Baja Fresh are offering incredible deals for the day, fans looking for a more localized experience can enjoy locations across the country.

1. Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria— San Diego, California

2. Taco Nazo — Bellflower, California

3. Taqueria Mi Ranchito — Sylmar, California

4. Granny’s Tacos — Austin, Texas

5. Los Tacos No.1 — New York, New York

6. Tacos Sinaloa — Oakland, California

7. El Primo Tacos — Venice, California

8. Bajamar Seafood & Tacos — Las Vegas, Nevada

9. Shaka Tacoz — Captain Cook, Hawaii

10. Mami Coco — Dallas, Texas

11. De Cabeza — Chula Vista, California

12. Deckhand Dave’s Fish Tacos — Juneau, Alaska

13.  Jazzy’s Kitchen — Kihei, Maui, Hawaii  

14. Taqueria El Asador — Pensacola, Florida 

15. Mariscos Mi Gusto Es — San Diego, California

16. Street Tacos and Grill — Los Angeles, California 

17. Tacos Jalisco — Key Largo, Florida 

18. Tranky’s Tacos — Garland, Texas 

19. El Chile Toreado — Santa Fe, New Mexico 

20. Birrieria Little Tijuana — Riverside, California

21. Cocina Madrigal — Phoenix, Arizona

22. Edgewater Tacos — Chicago, Illinois

23. Chicali Tacos — Las Vegas, Nevada

24. Tacos Aya Yay — Lafayette, Colorado

25. La Bamba Mexican Grill Restaurant — El Mirage, Arizona

26. Taqueria Pollo Asado — Lynnwood, Washington

27. Tlaolli — Indianapolis, Indiana

28. Del Seoul — Chicago, Illinois

29. Str8 Up Tacos — Lakewood, California

30. Porque No? Tacos — San Leandro, California

31. Kiss Pollos Estilo Sinaloa — Phoenix, Arizona

32. Guerra’s Krazy Taco — Springfield, Ohio

33. Tacos Del Chavo — Kennesaw, Georgia

34. SoyMexican Veggie–Vegan Eatery — Las Vegas, Nevada

35. Frogtowns Gourmet Tacos — Los Angeles, California

36. El Gallo Giro Taco Truck — San Francisco, California

37. Xicamiti La Taquería Bistro — Golden, Colorado

38. Tacos La Pasadita — Green River, Utah

39. Dos Mundos — Newberg, Oregon

40. Tacos Y Mariscos Las Islitas — Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii

41. Tacos El Gordo — Chula Vista, California

42. TaquerEATa — Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii

43. Tacos Los Panchos — Fillmore, Utah

44. Tacos El Chilango Food Truck — Arlington, Virginia

45. Fish Company Taco — Galveston, Texas 

46. TACO–BOOK Taqueria — Everett, Washington

47. Benny’s Tacos & Rotisserie Chicken — Los Angeles, California

48. Taqueria La Loma — Akron, Ohio

49. Tres Amigos — Flagstaff, Arizona

50. Birria & Barbacoa de Chivo Los Compadres — Baton Rouge, Louisiana

51. Sangria on the Burg — San Antonio, Texas

52. Tacotarian — Las Vegas, Nevada

53. Antojitos Izcalli — Tuscaloosa, Alabama

54. Cuantos Tacos — Austin, Texas

55. Birria Landia Williamsburg — Brooklyn, New York

56. Taqueria Nuevo Leon — Carrollton, Texas

57. Los Mariscos — New York, New York

58. Sabrina’s West Street Kitchen — Reno, Nevada

59. Xochi — Issaquah, Washington

60. Taqueria El Amigo — Waltham, Massachusetts

61. Maciel’s Tortas and Tacos — Memphis, Tennessee

62. El Super Taco — Phoenix, Arizona

63. Los Agavez Taqueria — Columbus, Ohio

64. La Lupita Taco Restaurant — Houston, Texas

65. Los Bocados — Parkland, Florida

66. Titas Taco House — Humble, Texas

67. Just Tacos and More — Phoenix, Arizona

68. Chris’ Ice Cream — Indianapolis, Indiana

69. Chino Loco Taqueria — Milford, Michigan

70. Lolis Mexican Cravings — Tampa, Florida 

71. El Cuate — Hood River, Oregon

72. La Cocina Mexican Street Food — St. George, Utah

73. Taco Culture Taco Shop — Phoenix, Arizona

74. Tacos Nayarit — Columbia, South Carolina

75. Arun’s Indian Kitchen & Taco Masala — Lauderhill, Florida

76. Slope & Hatch — Glenwood Springs, Colorado

77. La Calle Taqueria y Carnitas — Denver, Colorado 

78. El Taco Feliz — Kapaa, Kauai, Hawaii

79. Yellow City Street Food— Amarillo, Texas

80. Acevedos Hawaicano Cafe — Kahului, Maui, Hawaii

81. Lane’s Quickie Tacos — Fairbanks, Alaska

82. 143 Street Tacos — Sierra Vista, Arizona

83. Tacos Doña Lena — Houston, Texas

84. The Taco King — Cypress, Texas 

85. La Plaza Supermarket — Cleveland, Ohio

86. Nanys Tacos — Williams, Arizona 

87. J Zapata — Drums, Pennsylvania 

88. Cafe Nube — Brooklyn, New York

89. Flavia’s Kitchen — Austin, Texas 

90. Taco Bamba — Falls Church, Virginia

91. Tacos Pihuamo — Bend, Oregon

92. Taco El Chingon — Bellmore, New York

93. Cinco De Mayo Taqueria — Spring, Texas

94. Quesabirria Jalisco Tacos — Chicago, Illinois

95. Las Palmas — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

96. Dos Hermanos Taco Truck — Birmingham, Alabama 

97. El Paisa — Albuquerque, New Mexico 

98. Alegria Tacos — Oakland Park, Florida 

99. La Reforma Brewery — Albuquerque, New Mexico 

100. Corazon Azteca — Kirkland, Washington

