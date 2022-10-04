Celebrate Taco Tuesday at one of Yelp’s top 100 taco restaurants in the US

/ Source: TODAY
It's National Taco Day, and Yelp is spilling the beans on the best shells in the business!
To celebrate National Taco Day, the crowd-sourced review site organized the best-reviewed taco spots across the United States to create its list of top 100 tacos.
This year's National Taco Day takes place on Taco Tuesday, making this Oct. 4 particularly spec-taco-lar. Though beloved chains like Taco Bell, Chipotle, Del Taco, and Baja Fresh are offering incredible deals for the day, fans looking for a more localized experience can enjoy locations across the country.