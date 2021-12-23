Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. And when the night before is one of the year's most famous nights for partying, it's even more important.

You may be continuing the festivities at a friend's house, making a big brunch spread for the kids or having breakfast for one or two on New Year's Day. Spend the morning filling your kitchen with the scent of sweet treats or, if you anticipate moving slow in the morning (understandably), throw together a breakfast casserole the night before to pop in the oven when you wake. However you decide to feast, these hangover-curing recipes will start your year on a delicious note.

First things first — some hair of the dog. "You have no idea how coveted this recipe is. This particular bloody mary might be more famous than Carson (sorry, husband)," says Siri Daly. "He has all of these ingredients stocked at home, in his dressing room at the TODAY show, in his trailer at 'The Voice,' in a Mary Poppins-style handbag (OK, that is fake news). The fact is, this blood mary is a highly requested beverage wherever he goes, and he has perfected it."

Another thing brunch would be amiss without: mimosas! This blood orange version is extra glitzy and easy to whip up while entertaining.

The trick to this dish's simplicity is that it can be prepared with all the leftovers from Christmas Eve dinner. It couldn't be easier to cube some meat, roughly chop some vegetables and even utilize your leftover bread for a cheesy egg dish that all can enjoy the next day.

Talk about a crowd pleaser! Baking this pull-apart French toast is so much easier to make than cooking individual slices, and it's so fun to serve.

In a version of the iconic breakfast dish adapted by Jewish immigrants more than a century ago, Siri blends bagels with lox with her Midwestern roots. She turns the chilled sandwich into a classic hot dish (as it's called in the home of the casserole) with torn chunks of everything bagels, chive cheeses, smoked salmon and scrambled eggs.

A Lachey family tradition since Vanessa and Nick first spent the holidays together in 2006, this breakfast casserole is super versatile. While it's easy to doctor up with other ingredients, it's all about the sausage, eggs, cheese and store-bought buttermilk biscuits.

Salted potato chips take the place of fresh potatoes in this easy and fun baked breakfast omelet (a spin on tortilla española). Swap in your favorite chip flavors to personalize it for your family.

Layered with sausage, two kinds of cheese, savory sun-dried tomatoes, leafy greens and a base of crispy hash browns, this breakfast casserole has it all. Assemble the casserole at night and pop it in the oven the next morning.

Since the classic combination of sausage, peppers and onions on a soft hoagie is a timeless Italian American dish, why not throw it all together in a casserole everyone will love? With the simple addition of eggs, this salty staple becomes an inviting meal of which everyone will want a scoop.

This recipe is fantastic for a make-ahead brunch. Assemble the night before, cover, store in the fridge and bake at the last minute before serving. So, not only is it delicious, it's also very entertaining-friendly!

Allowing this dish to set overnight ensures the custard soaks into the bread perfectly, and the interior develops a soufflé like texture as it bakes. The leeks add a natural sweetness to the dish, which complements the earthiness of the breakfast sausage perfectly.

Breakfast is a breeze with these sunny citrus- and maple-topped pancakes that are baked in a sheet pan so everyone can enjoy them at the same time! Served with wintry fruit on top, this brilliant method requires no flipping. But you'll certainly flip for it.

If you like it when the syrup from your pancakes gets onto your breakfast sausages, you'll love this recipe for maple-cranberry glazed sausages. They only have three ingredients and are super simple to make.

This egg-based dish is packed with Mexican flavors like green chiles and fresh cilantro. Canned green chiles aren't too spicy so it's a good recipe for folks who enjoy just a little kick. The dark meat chicken adds more protein and a heartiness that will ensure any leftovers can be enjoyed for lunch or dinner.

Eggs and potatoes are a brunch-eater’s best friend, but not so much a brunch–maker’s, especially when cooking for a crowd. Rather than make individual potato pancakes and poached eggs, take a note from the Swiss and make one big, communal potato cake (aka rösti) and top it with eggs poached in a muffin tin in the oven.

Tangy lemon curd adds bright flavor to this coconut milk-soaked French toast. Top it off with toasted coconut and a sprinkle of sugar for a next-level breakfast.

These cupcakes go in the savory category because they're packed with cheesy, eggy goodness. They're perfect for large gatherings, formal brunches or for the people who want to get a hearty meal in while ravenously unwrapping gifts on the living room floor. These can not only be made in advance, but also freeze really well, in case you feel like cooking a couple weeks before the holiday.

This quick, easy and delicious breakfast casserole is good for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Maria Harvey likes to serve it with monkey bread for a taste of something salty and something sweet.

Reminiscent of French onion soup, this rich breakfast casserole oozes with melted Gruyère, sweet caramelized onions, thyme and tender sourdough bread. Made with a dozen eggs, there's plenty of this decadent dish to go around.

After entertaining the night before, this recipe is a brilliant use for a leftover charcuterie platter. The savory meats, melty cheeses and zesty veggies make it a hearty meal that will fill you up after a night of fun.

Try Joy Bauer's lightened-up version of quiche Lorraine: It has all the same wonderful flavors: smoky turkey bacon, Swiss cheese and nutmeg all baked into a crisp spinach crust.

There is no better way to wake up on New Year's Day than to the scent of warm baking spices. Assemble this easy breakfast bread pudding the night before then pop it in the oven to bake while you sip your coffee (or bloody mary).

Monkey bread is a kid-favorite in the Lachey household, but it's also a Nick-favorite! Really, it's a hard one to pass up for anyone who's open to chewy, soft, cinnamon baked sweets fresh out of the oven.

This blueberry French toast is an amazing way to treat yourself after a long night. You can assemble it a day or two before and let it sit in the fridge. It actually does better because the creamy sauce and sweet blueberries have time to really soak into the bread.

If there's ever a day to have pasta for breakfast, it's New Year's Day. Regardless of how you make this dish, says Missy Robbins, "there is no arguing that carbonara satisfies in its own, almost mystical way."

Whip up a crowd-pleasing serving of thick-cut challah French toast for your special holiday brunch with this make-ahead recipe. It's a really straightforward recipe that will satisfy even those who think French toast has to have those grilled edges from the skillet.

Spicy citrus mojo sauce takes avocado toast from bland to brilliant. The poached eggs add an extra level of creaminess while the cilantro adds a fresh, earthy flavor.

"With this casserole, I make it a day or two ahead and just pop it in the oven an hour or so before people arrive. When they get here, the house is filled with the smell of pumpkin spice, maple syrup and freshly brewed coffee," chef Ryan Scott says about this winning dish.

Ring in the new year Al's broccoli, ham and cheddar quiche. It's an easy recipe that'll hit the spot for brunch-eaters of all ages. It's filling enough to stand alone or can be served with salad, potatoes and, of course, some mimosas.

For the folks trying to do less the day after New Year's Eve, use refrigerated cinnamon roll dough as a shortcut to a sweet pull-apart brunch treat that will be a hit with the whole family.