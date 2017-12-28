New Year's Eve eats: Steak, lobster and indulgent chocolate cake recipes

share tweet pin email

Chef Craig Strong is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share two of his favorite festive recipes for New Year's Eve. He demonstrates how to make a luxurious surf and turf salad with fresh veggies, beef tenderloin and lobster. And for dessert, he shares his recipe for a rich, coffee-infused chocolate layer cake with juicy raspberries.

This classic pairing of two elegant ingredients is an indulgent way to ring in the New Year. The rich flavors of buttery lobster and meaty steak make this dish taste indulgent, but the addition of plenty of fresh veggies keeps it on the lighter side.

Chocolate Cake Nathan Congleton / TODAY Rating: undo. ( rated) Cook time: 30 minutes Prep time: 10 minutes Servings: 12 Get the recipe

Coffee is my secret ingredient for making chocolate cake super moist and flavorful. This recipe is easy to make — and the jolt of caffeine will help keep you up until midnight to ring in the New Year.

If you like those New Year's Eve recipes, you should also try these: