Tater Tots with caviar and more dressed-up bites for a New Year's bash

It's not too late to put together a fabulous New Year's Eve party! Start by planning your menu with some festive recipes from chef John Fraser of New York City's Dovetail, Narcissa Nix and The Loyal.

Fraser is stopping by TODAY to demonstrate how to make fried shrimp toasts, drunken deviled eggs and tater tots with herbed sour cream and caviar, plus a sparkling tequila and Champagne cocktail to help you ring in the New Year!

I love this recipe for deep-fried shrimp toasts because it seems much more technically challenging than it actually is.

Deviled eggs are almost always a crowd pleaser. This is a different take with familiar and fun ingredients.

Caviar, potatoes and sour cream are always a great match, as these dressed-up Tater Tots prove!

You can serve this festive cocktail for New Year's Eve or at brunch on New Year's Day. It's a nice take on a classic, and tequila is very popular right now.

