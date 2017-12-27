Food

Tater Tots with caviar and more dressed-up bites for a New Year's bash

Today

It's not too late to put together a fabulous New Year's Eve party! Start by planning your menu with some festive recipes from chef John Fraser of New York City's Dovetail, Narcissa Nix and The Loyal.

Fraser is stopping by TODAY to demonstrate how to make fried shrimp toasts, drunken deviled eggs and tater tots with herbed sour cream and caviar, plus a sparkling tequila and Champagne cocktail to help you ring in the New Year!

Shrimp Toast with Winter Salad
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Yield:
24 hors d'oevre portions
Get the recipe

I love this recipe for deep-fried shrimp toasts because it seems much more technically challenging than it actually is.

Drunken Eggs
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Yield:
24
Get the recipe

Deviled eggs are almost always a crowd pleaser. This is a different take with familiar and fun ingredients.

Tater Tots with Herbed Sour Cream and Caviar
Rating:
( rated)
Prep time:
Get the recipe

Caviar, potatoes and sour cream are always a great match, as these dressed-up Tater Tots prove!

Champagne, Tequila and Grapefruit Cocktail
Rating:
( rated)
Prep time:
Servings:
1
Get the recipe

You can serve this festive cocktail for New Year's Eve or at brunch on New Year's Day. It's a nice take on a classic, and tequila is very popular right now.

If you like those New Year's recipes, you should also try these:

3-Ingredient Chorizo Pigs in a Blanket
Get the recipe
Pomegranate Mezcal Martini
Get the recipe

More: Food Entertaining On the show

TOP