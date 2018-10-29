Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

By Erica Chayes Wida

Hershey's has released a lot of twists on its classic Reese's Peanut Butter Cup in recent years, and usually fans are pretty excited about the new candies.

However, the latest soon-to-be released chocolaty treat is already rubbing candy lovers the wrong way.

The peanut butter cup is famous for its sweet and salty flavor profile, with the tagline "there's no wrong way to eat a Reese's." But, according to a lot of people there is a wrong way to eat a Reese's ... and that's if it's really thin.

On Oct. 25, during a quarterly earnings call, Hershey announced to investors that the company will debut a new product in March 2019: Reese's Thins. The new cups will be 40 percent thinner than regular cups and come in both milk and dark chocolate. The goal is to appeal to people who want to enjoy their favorite sweet with a little "more permissibility," the president of Hershey North America, Michele Buck, said on the call.

Reese's Outrageous candy bar debuted in early 2018. Reese's

Typically, Reese's enthusiasts are excited about any new product with their favorite nutty flavor combo. The Reese's Outrageous bar, which hit shelves in May, has creamy peanut butter, surrounded by caramel and crunchy Reese’s Pieces candy, was a highly anticipated item.

And when Reese's Pieces-filled peanut butter cups first made waves, people were to eager to get their hands on the hotly anticipated item.

Reese's unveiled a new Reese's Pieces-filled peanut butter cup in May 2016. Samantha Okazaki / TODAY

But all those candy cups and bars had added value in their additional ingredients. Although regular cups will still be available (don't worry, die-hards), a lot of consumers are not warming up to the idea of a skinnier treat.

Some feel the news is so terrible it might prompt an apocalypse.

Others are simply screaming to the sky for mercy (and maybe a full-sized peanut butter cup).

"No one asked for this," one person wrote.

So, here's a word of advice to the Reese's fans devout enough to name their kids after the candy: change can be hard, but you'll make it through.

If come spring, you're caught in a candy apocalypse of skinnier cups in the chocolate aisle, just take a deep breath and go in for the original. Or maybe (just maybe!) a thinner cup will still pack as much of a peanut butter-y punch as the original.

It's not like the new Reese's Peanut Butter Cup will be missing its peanut butter. Now that would really be something to complain about.