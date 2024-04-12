Get a taste of New Orleans with recipes from 3 of the area's best chefs

Hoda and Jenna are commemorating their five-year hosting anniversary with a trip to the Big Easy. Three New Orleans chefs are joining the celebration with fun, festive and flavorful recipes from the area. Mister Mao chef Sophina Uong is preparing marinated crab with pineapple and peanuts, Dakar chef Serigne Mbaye is cooking up saucy shrimp with fonio "grits," and Sun Chong chef Larry Morrow is making sweet and savory beef bulgogi.

This recipe is a great way for anyone who is lactose or dairy intolerant to enjoy a shrimp and grits-style meal. It is super flavorful, oh-so comforting and a consistent crowd-pleaser.

This dish delivers a wallop of Southeast Asian flavor. It takes very little time to make and is a great party dish. The main ingredients are so versatile, you can even use vegetables in place of crab to make a refreshing salad.

This dish is my childhood favorite. The combination of flavors brings back so many memories of being at my grandma's house and watching her cook.

