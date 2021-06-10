It's hard to eat out if you're in a wheelchair. This restaurant is changing that

At Contento, a new restaurant in New York City, half the bar is low enough so that people in wheelchairs can roll right up and order a drink, without the awkwardness of the bartender or the rest of their party having to look down at them.

"There's a power dynamic that's quite annoying," said the restaurant's beverage director, Yannick Benjamin, who uses a wheelchair, of typical bar setups. "I'm looking at you and I've got to strain my neck."

But at his new bar, it's going to be different. "Now we're actually looking eye to eye at each other," he said.

The food at Contento will have a "Peruvian flair," according to beverage director Yannick Benjamin. "We're not trying to reinvent the wheel," he said. "It's good execution, good prices. You're going to leave satisfied and have a good experience." Elias Williams for TODAY

The restaurant, which opens in East Harlem on Thursday, was designed both by and for people with disabilities. (Benjamin's business partner, George Gallego, also uses a wheelchair.) The space between tables is wide enough to let wheelchairs pass through; there's a QR code on the menu that people with visual impairments can scan with their phones to have the menu read out loud to them; the bathroom is on the same floor as the restaurant instead of down a flight of stairs, for example.

"The key is that anyone who has a disability would be able to walk in here freely and comfortably," Benjamin told TODAY Food.