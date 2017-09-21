share tweet pin email

Many fans are addicted to the comforting recipes and goings-on of blogger-turned-Food Network star Ree Drummond, also known as "The Pioneer Woman."

While chances are slim that she'll be available to come to your kitchen to personally cook up one of her cowboy-style comfort food dishes for your family, the next best thing is now available: a new line of slow cookers released by Hamilton Beach, designed in partnership with the Pioneer Woman herself.

Courtesy Walmart

The new collection of floral-printed slow cookers is the latest addition to an existing line of Pioneer Woman-branded kitchenware at Walmart. The portable slow cookers are available in a 6-quart size in four print options — and they all cost under $25.

But you may want to move fast because according to Walmart's inventory, two of the designs are already out of stock online. And there are just a handful of slow cookers remaining in the other styles available for pre-order!

If you can't get your hands on the slow cookers, other items in the The Pioneer Woman line are on sale now, so you can score deals on items like a 24-piece cookware set marked down to $99.97 (regularly $159).

Check out a few of the slow cookers still available now.

Pioneer Woman 6 Quart Portable Slow Cooker in Flea Market, $24, Walmart

Courtesy Walmart

Pioneer Woman 6-Quart Portable Slow Cooker in Rose Shadow, $24, Walmart