Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Updated / Source: TODAY By Alessandra Bulow

Three soon-to-be-released Peanut M&M's flavors have leaked in select markets and people are already losing their minds about the new candies.

But the flavor that's getting them especially fired up is flavored with — wait for it — spicy jalapeño peppers. Yes, really.

Brent Timm, the host of SnackChat Live, broke the news on Tuesday in an Instagram post and showed off the deep green packaging of the new Mexican Jalapeño Peanut M&M's.

"So down for this idea," one person wrote. "We want these!!" wrote another.

But the sweets, which are coated in yellow and green candy shells, didn't elicit only positive comments.

"Nah I'm good," and "For the love of all that is holy," were just two of the thousands of comments from people who reacted with concern or disgust to the news.

"This is either incredible or disgusting," wrote one person, who succinctly expressed the sentiments of many.

So how do they really taste?

"The Mexican Jalapeño M&M's have the same classic crunch and milk chocolate flavor as traditional peanut M&M's, but with a very mild jalapeño flavor that kicks in after a few bites," Timm told TODAY Food. "They have a great, natural jalapeño taste, with just a subtle hint of spice. For all the snackers who are averse to spicy foods — don't worry! — these spicy M&M's won't have you calling the fire department, or guzzling a glass of milk."

M&M's lovers will recall that a limited-edition spicy Chili-Nut candy was released in 2016.

"The new M&M's have a very distinct jalapeno flavor, but the spice factor, or 'heat' is virtually identical to the chili flavor from years past," Timm said.

Timm also revealed the two other upcoming flavors: English Toffee Peanut and Thai Coconut Peanut.

"The English Toffee Peanut M&M's were my absolute favorite out of the three new flavors," Timm told TODAY Food. "The toffee flavor was incredibly bold and robust, with a delicious coffee and caramel essence. Highly addicting!"

As for the Thai Coconut Peanut M&M's, Timm said that they "have just the perfect amount of coconut flavoring and that the combination of coconut and milk chocolate is a match made in heaven."

The new flavors won't become available until sometime in 2019. Mars, the company that makes M&M's, would not reveal a launch date to TODAY Food, but the three internationally-inspired flavors will debut at the same time and people will then be able to vote on which one should get a longer run on store shelves.

While Timm has a feeling that the Toffee Peanut M&M's will likely become the fan-favorite, he doesn't discount the novelty of the Mexican Jalapeño Peanut M&M's.

"The jalapeño flavor will definitely raise some eyebrows, and attract the more 'adventurous' snackers, but I don't think they'll have enough appeal to become a permanent flavor," he said.

Until then, we'll be snacking on the M&M's flavor that TODAY's Hoda Kotb's declared as "the best she's ever had."