'Supermarket Sweep' is back! Netflix releases classic episodes of beloved game show

If you’re looking for something to pass the time in quarantine, Netflix has a nostalgic new option.

The streaming service this week released 15 episodes of the classic game show “Supermarket Sweep,” which featured contestants sprinting through grocery aisles to scoop up pricey items.

I don't know who needs to hear this but 15 episodes of the iconic Supermarket Sweep are now on Netflix in The US pic.twitter.com/qrHKW56Zta — Netflix (@netflix) July 6, 2020

The retro show originally aired in the 1960s and was revived in the 1990s, featuring host David Ruprecht. A reboot is currently in the works.

For anyone in need of a refresher, the game opened with a round of trivia questions where contestants competed for time. Teams then raced around a grocery store with shopping carts to collect the most expensive items, and the team with the most high-priced items in their cart at the end was declared the winner.

The show has come and gone over the years, starting with a two-year stint in the late 1960s. It was revived by Lifetime in 1990 and aired for five years, and then moved to Pax, where it aired from 1999-2003. It’s been off the air since, but there are international versions of the series, including one airing currently in the United Kingdom.

A revival was in the works for ABC with “Saturday Night Live” alum Leslie Jones as host.

“I’ve always dreamed of being on 'Supermarket Sweep',” Jones said in a statement last year. “Seriously, I tried out for the show years ago; and after getting turned away, I knew I’d have to take matters into my own hands. Being able to bring the iconic game show back to life on ABC is my ultimate redemption story!”

A spokesperson for ABC Disney confirmed to TODAY on Tuesday that “Supermarket Sweep” was part of their 2020-2021 primetime schedule, but the network has not announced a premiere date. It wasn't clear if the coronavirus pandemic has impacted filming.

Amazon Prime Video also has two seasons available, from the years 1991 and 2000.