Cinnamon Toast Crunch-flavored milk is coming to sweeten up your morning

We've always known that the best part of enjoying a bowl of our favorite cereal is slurping up the milk at the bottom when we're done — especially when that cereal is Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

But now you don't even need to eat any cereal to get to that liquid gold at the bottom, because Nestle is coming out with Cinnamon Toast Crunch-flavored milk — aka "cinnamilk." Think of all the possibilities — from cinnamon-sugar–spiked coffee to toasty-tasting baked goods!

Nestle Sensations Cinnamon Toast Crunch Flavored Milk will be available in 14-ounce bottles nationwide in January 2021 for $2.49. Interestingly, a Coffee Mate Cinnamon Toast Crunch creamer does already exist, if you're looking for something a little thicker for your morning coffee.

The new flavored milk tastes “like an epic combination of cinnamon and sugar deliciousness, with hints of toasted cereal in every sip,” a representative for the brand told TODAY Food.

Other milk launches planned by Nestle at the same time as this one include Nesquik Protein Power Strawberry Milk and Nesquik Dark Chocolate Whole Milk, meaning there’ll be a whole lot of ways to make morning coffee more exciting come January. If you can't wait that long, the aforementioned creamer is available, as well as Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal Ice Cream for something even more decadent.

"Recently, we’ve seen a resurgence of love for nostalgic flavors and products, and what could be more nostalgic than your favorite childhood cereal? We’re so excited to bring the delicious taste of “cinnamilk” to a convenient, ready-to-drink milk that everyone can enjoy," Leo Aizpuru, Marketing Director of Ready-to-Drink Beverages at Nestle, told TODAY.

Cereal milk has been having an undeniable moment in recent years, thanks in part to the popularity of Momofuku Milk Bar's Cereal Milk soft serve, even becoming a Ben & Jerry’s ice cream flavor and a Burger King milkshake in 2017.