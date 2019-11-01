Holiday cookie-making season is just around the corner, but you might want to think twice if you normally reach for the ready-made refrigerated dough.

On Thursday, Nestlé USA issued a voluntary recall of Nestlé Toll House Cookie Dough products after the company received reports that the dough had been contaminated with food-grade rubber pieces.

The recall affects specific batches of more than 20 varieties of ready-to-bake refrigerated cookie dough bars, tubs and tube-shaped "chubs," according to a press release issued by the company.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Nestlé USA has issued a voluntary recall of specific batches of Nestlé Toll House Cookie Dough products. Nestl? USA

The recall also includes specific batches of M&M's Everyday Cookie Dough, M&M's Ghouls Mix Cookie Dough and M&M's Holiday Cookie Dough products.

The products are sold at grocery stores like Kroger, Publix and Walmart throughout the continental U.S., as well as in Puerto Rico.

The company shared images of packages highlighting where the four-digit batch code appears after the "use or freeze-by" dates. Nestl? USA

"The recall is limited only to the ready-to-bake refrigerated products below, with batch codes that begin with 9189 through batch codes that begin with 9295," the press release said.

The company said it was recalling the products "out of an abundance of caution" and that no serious illnesses or injuries have been reported. Nestl? USA

Nestlé USA provided images of several product packages to highlight where the four-digit batch code appears after the "use or freeze-by" dates.

The company said it was recalling the products "out of an abundance of caution" and that no illnesses or injuries that required medical treatment have been reported.

The source of the rubber has since been found and the company has corrected the issue.

Nestlé USA is urging consumers who purchased the affected products to discard them immediately.

Customers are also able to retain a proof of purchase and contact Nestlé Consumer Services at nestleproductinquiry@casupport.com if they wish to purchase a new cookie dough product. The company's consumer hotline is also available for those seeking more info at 1-800-681-1676.