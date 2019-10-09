Fans of Disney’s “Frozen” have to wait until Nov. 22 to see the next installment in the animated musical franchise — but if they just want a tasty treat to tide them over until then, we’ve got good news.

Nestlé, purveyor of the classic Toll House dough and morsels that have satisfied cookie cravings for decades, has just announced two new, on-theme products.

The company showcased the goods in a recent post to Instagram.

“‘Tis the season for our NEW Disney Frozen 2 Morsels and Refrigerated Cookie Dough,” the message that accompanied a photo of the items read.

The packaging for the confections features leading ladies Queen Elsa and Princess Anna, but the “Frozen” connection goes beyond those familiar faces.

The icy colors of Arendelle carry over to the cookies and not-chocolate chips, too.

In copy from its website, the company invites consumers to “add a magical twist to you sweet treats” by baking “these blue & white swirled vanilla morsels into cookies, brownies, or top pancakes and cupcakes ...”

And the description for the sugar cookie dough mentions that it’s “topped with snowflake sprinkles” and “made with no artificial flavors or colors and no preservatives.”

This is just the latest big cookie news from Nestlé. Over the summer, the company released tubs of ready-to-eat cookie dough — no baking required.

Dough-lightful! Nestle

That risk-free version of everyone’s favorite raw snack, made with heat-treated flour and no eggs, has already proven wildly popular. In fact, it recently nabbed a TODAY Food team's Snackie Award for Most Delicious Midnight Munchie.

Here’s hoping the “Frozen 2” treats are just as delicious as that one — and just as pleasing as the highly anticipated animated movie is sure to be.