Need a break from cooking? These restaurants are open on Christmas

Christmas Day can be a time to pull out all the stops with a traditional homecooked dish or a multi-course dinner, or it could be a chance to just take a break and hit up one of the restaurants that will stay open on the holiday. While traditionally, most restaurants are closed on Christmas there are actually plenty that stay open for business, ready to serve those who perhaps don't celebrate the holiday or are just looking to focus on family instead of cooking.

Since we've all had our fair share of chopping, dicing, peeling and prepping during the quarantine, there's no shame in ordering your Christmas dinner (or breakfast or lunch) at one of these national eateries. Just be sure to call ahead and make sure that there have been no changes to the restaurant's hours and remember to be abide by COVID guidelines to help keep everyone safe.

As COVID-19 cases rise, the Centers for Disease Control recommends takeout and delivery as the safest way to dine out right now.

Applebee's

You can be eatin' good in the neighborhood at select Applebee's locations this Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Check with your local restaurant as hours may vary.

Benihana

If hibachi sounds like a fun alternative to the traditional Christmas dinner you're in luck! Contact the location nearest you for reservations.

Boston Market

Many locations will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day so leave the carved ham and turkey to the pros and sit back and enjoy!

Buca Di Beppo

Call this Italian eatery for the classics or order the "Holiday Cake Boss Package" which includes salad, pasta, an entrée and a Cake Boss cake for $19 a person.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Most locations will be open Christmas Eve with many sports bars staying open through Christmas Day. Use their store locator to see if wings are in your Christmas future!

Chart House

Stop in to select locations for a meal on Christmas Day or order the Christmas Prime Rib Pack To-Go.

Del Frisco's

The restaurant will be open for a special holiday meal or bring home a full 3-course meal, put it in your own dishes and call it Christmas!

Del Taco

Mexican food for Christmas? Why not! Check your local eatery for hours if there's one close to you.

Denny's

Most locations stay open 24 hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Domino's

If you're jonesing for pizza on Christmas check your local Domino's to see if they are open — most are independently owned so hours may vary.

Dunkin'

Nothing says the holidays like the new Sugarplum Macchiato and hopefully you can grab one on Christmas this year. Customers should check the app to make sure their location is open.

Huddle House

If breakfast cooked by somebody else on Christmas morning sounds appealing, head on over to Huddle House for a Topped Waffle.

IHOP

If a stack of pancakes is what you're craving on Christmas morning, you're in luck! Check your local IHOP for hours. Not ready to venture out? Take home their Holiday Family Feast which comes with festive sprinkles and other toppings for your pancakes.

Legal Sea Foods

Check your local restaurant for hours and if you're still not done with your holiday shopping, purchase $200 in holiday gift cards to get a free lobster dinner.

Macaroni Grill

Romano's Macaroni Grill is encouraging you to celebrate Christmas without cooking! Enjoy all your Macaroni Grill favorites, like Chicken Scaloppine, available for delivery and takeout. They'll also be open from 11am-9pm on Christmas Day for dine-in where available.

McDonald's

"Only a handful of McDonald's restaurants open on Christmas Day," says the McDonald's website. Customers are advised to use the restaurant locator to check hours before heading out. If you stop in through Christmas Eve you just might be treated to some free food.

Morton's

Morton's The Steakhouse will be open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, serving up a 3-course menu featuring Chateaubriand and a full a la carte menu. Reservations are recommended.

Panda Express

This fast-casual Chinese restaurant will welcome customers on Christmas for Orange Chicken, Honey Sesame Chicken, fried rice and more favorites.

Ruth's Chris

Ruth's Chris Steak House is offering a special Christmas Eve and Christmas Day celebration. Enjoy a Celebration Feast for four on Christmas Day and all season long that includes choice of a starter, roasted beef tenderloin, garlic mashed potatoes, creamed spinach and four personal-sized cheesecakes for dessert.

Starbucks

Starbucks will be open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day at select locations. The Caramel Brulée Latte makes Xmas even sweeter, served in a holiday cup, natch!

Waffle House

Why not start Christmas morning with Waffle House? This classic is open 365 days a year, 24/7 and that includes Xmas and New Year's Day. Plus, Waffle House employees and customers are known to be some of the friendliest around so you'll definitely feel the Christmas spirit!