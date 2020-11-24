Nearly 1 million Crock-Pot Multi-Cookers recalled over burn hazard

Sunbeam Products is voluntarily recalling hundreds of thousands of Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cookers due to reports of the cooker malfunctioning while in pressure cooker mode, leading to burns.

According to a press release from the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), about 914,430 of the devices are being recalled in the United States, along with another 28,330 cookers sold in Canada.

According to the CPSC, the recalled multi-cooker devices can "pressurize" if the lid is not fully locked, which can cause the lid to suddenly detach while the product is in use. This puts users at risk for burins from hot food or liquids that may eject from the device.

The multi-cookers in question were manufactured between July 2017 and October 2018 and were sold at multiple online and in-store retailers, including Walmart, Target and Amazon. The affected products have date codes K196JN through K365JN and L001JN through L273JN engraved on the bottom of the base and on one prong of the electrical plugs.

The information to determine if your device has been recalled is on the bottom of the cooker and on the plug prong. Crockpot

So far, there have been 119 reports of lid detachment resulting in 99 burn injuries ranging from first-degree to third-degree burns.

In a notice about the recall, Crock-Pot said that all of their products are "rigorously and routinely tested for consumer safety and are in full compliance with established industry standards" but warned that failing to properly lock the device, improperly using the Quick-Release Valve or exceeding the fill line for the product can lead to injury due to the faulty lid.

If consumers have a recalled model of the device, they should stop using it in pressure-cooker mode, but can still use it for slow-cooking and sautéing. If you do continue to use the device in pressure-cooker mode, make sure the lid is securely turned to the full lock position.

Contact Crock-Pot immediately for a free replacement lid. Since the product was first developed, the company has made two changes to the device: The new lid has "updated iconography and quick-to-reference instructions to help avoid these common misuses" and "design changes … that prohibit the unit from starting unless the lid is properly secured."

Contact the Crock-Pot consumer services team at 1-800-323-9519 (Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST for consumers in the U.S. and Canada).