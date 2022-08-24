Waffles are a brunch classic. They can be enjoyed in countless sweet or savory ways, and whether you prefer yours with syrup and butter or topped with fried chicken, it’s sure to be a satisfying and memorable meal.

There’s no waffling about it, the waffle deserves to be celebrated. On August 24, restaurants nationwide are doing just that, offering freebies and discounts in honor of National Waffle Day.

Comfort Hotels

All throughout the month of August, nearly 100 participating Comfort hotels nationwide are inviting community service groups — such as teachers, first responders and volunteers— in for a free, hot breakfast featuring the brand's famous waffles to say thanks. How sweet is that?

Eastern Standard Provisions

Not all waffles are created equal. These Liège Belgian waffles are handcrafted with real butter and pearl sugar imported from Belgium — and during a 48-hour sale on August 24 and 25, you’ll score 30% off all waffle orders, including combo boxes. Use promo code WAFFLE22.

Goldbelly

While Goldbelly doesn’t currently have a deal that is officially in honor of National Waffle Day, they do have a promo code GetInMyBELLY that waffle lovers can use to receive $15 off orders of $50 or more. From dessert waffles to chicken and waffle kits, there’s a lot of options to choose from.

Grubhub

Grubhub is offering a promotion of $10 off a purchase of $10 or more, while supplies last, in the app to create their own waffle party (in honor of the TV show Severance). Grubhub has partnered with Apple TV+ to give waffle parties to everyone and the promo code to get this deal will be announced on Grubhub’s Twitter at 9 a.m. ET August 24.

Kashi

In celebration of National Waffle Day, Kashi has a popup at the New York City location of Showfields dedicated to waffles, allowing visitors to try Kashi GO Blueberry waffles and 7-grain waffles with fresh fruit, nut butter and syrup toppings for free through September 5.

NORMS

On August 24 from 7 a.m. through 2 p.m., stop by any NORMS location dressed as a chicken or a waffle (or both!) and get one free order of the Chicken & Waffle with the purchase of one beverage. Members of NORMS’ 24/7 Rewards program will also receive double points on waffle purchases.

Perkins

Members of the Perkins E-Club can take advantage of BOGO Wednesday, and get a free entrée with the purchase of an entrée plus two drinks. Join the E-Club on the Perkins website or text PERKS to 41208.

Waffle House

Members of the Regulars Club will receive a special treat by way of a coupon in their inboxes for a little “waffle cheer” on National Waffle Day. Club members can redeem the printed, paper coupon at a local Waffle House to receive a FREE waffle with one topping.