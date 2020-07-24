Celebrate National Tequila Day with margarita-glazed chicken

Today is a very special day because not only is it Superfood Friday, but it's also National Tequila Day! To celebrate, Al Roker and I whipped up two booze-infused recipes that highlight this spirit's smooth and versatile flavor: a tasty one-skillet, margarita-inspired chicken and a refreshing mint paloma that's perfect for summer happy hours. Cheers to delicious food and beverage holidays!

Joy Bauer

Meet your new favorite summer cocktail: It's got sweet and juicy pink grapefruit, aromatic mint leaves, and of course, the star of the show ... tequila. It's a perfect way to treat yourself to something special when you're sipping solo or clinking glasses with a friend. And if you're serving a socially distant crowd, you can easily make a great big batch and pour from a large pitcher. Oh, and did I mention that this pretty cocktail calls for just five simple ingredients? You can't beat that!

Ever cooked with tequila before? Well, here's your chance. This scrumptious dish is flavorful, tender and lets the tequila shine. I love this recipe because it sounds fancy and tastes gourmet yet there's minimal prep and cleanup involved — you only need one skillet and you're set. I like to serve it over brown rice or on its own with crusty whole-grain bread. And of course, it pairs perfectly with a tequila-based cocktail!

