Celebrate National Tequila Day with margarita-glazed chicken

Joy Bauer is showing her love for tequila with one-skillet, margarita-glazed chicken and minty paloma cocktails.

By Joy Bauer

Today is a very special day because not only is it Superfood Friday, but it's also National Tequila Day! To celebrate, Al Roker and I whipped up two booze-infused recipes that highlight this spirit's smooth and versatile flavor: a tasty one-skillet, margarita-inspired chicken and a refreshing mint paloma that's perfect for summer happy hours. Cheers to delicious food and beverage holidays!

Mint Paloma

Joy Bauer

Meet your new favorite summer cocktail: It's got sweet and juicy pink grapefruit, aromatic mint leaves, and of course, the star of the show ... tequila. It's a perfect way to treat yourself to something special when you're sipping solo or clinking glasses with a friend. And if you're serving a socially distant crowd, you can easily make a great big batch and pour from a large pitcher. Oh, and did I mention that this pretty cocktail calls for just five simple ingredients? You can't beat that!

Joy Bauer's One-Skillet, Margarita-Glazed Chicken
Joy Bauer
Joy Bauer's One-Skillet, Margarita-Glazed Chicken

Joy Bauer

Ever cooked with tequila before? Well, here's your chance. This scrumptious dish is flavorful, tender and lets the tequila shine. I love this recipe because it sounds fancy and tastes gourmet yet there's minimal prep and cleanup involved — you only need one skillet and you're set. I like to serve it over brown rice or on its own with crusty whole-grain bread. And of course, it pairs perfectly with a tequila-based cocktail!

