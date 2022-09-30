From breakfast tacos to birria tacos, there are endless ways to enjoy the handheld treat. Whether you choose shrimp, steak, or load the tortilla up with veggies, there’s no wrong way to eat them. But on October 4, the celebrations reach another level as restaurants nationwide honor National Taco Day.

For one day only, restaurants will be offering a variety of freebies and discounts on everyone’s favorite spicy and savory snack.

American Social

If you're feeling hungry, get bottomless tacos for $18 on National Taco Day. The chain will also be offering half-priced house margaritas.

Burrito Beach

Get $1 chicken, steak, and veggie tacos at all Burrito Beach locations throughout Chicago on October 4. There is a three-taco maximum per order.

Cali’flour Foods

Use code TACODAY20 to get 20% off flatbread tortillas on National Taco Day.

California Tortilla

Stop by on October 4 and get a free taco coupon with any purchase. This coupon will be valid October 5 through October 11 for in-store purchases.

Chevys Fresh Mex

Check out the $3 build-your-own taco bar featuring handmade tortillas with the choice of chicken, steak or carnitas tacos, as well as happy hour from 3 p.m. to close featuring $6 house margaritas, $8 salmon tacos, and more.

Chronic Tacos

On National Taco Day, Chronic Tacos is offering $1.00 off tacos all day. Any customer who signs up and verifies their account in the Chronic Tacos App before October 4 will also be automatically entered to win free tacos for a year.

Del Taco

The entire month of October, Del Taco will be offering exclusive Tacoberfest deals in the Del Yeah! Rewards app.

District Taco

District Taco has partnered with Beyond Meat to give away 100 tacos at all metro D.C. and Philadelphia locations on National Taco Day. This deal is good all day on October 4, and no code is required.

El Pollo Loco

On October 4, Loco Rewards members can purchase $10+ of anything on the El Pollo Loco menu other than tacos and be rewarded with 8 free tacos in their loyalty account to enjoy anytime between October 5 and October 31. El Pollo Loco will also be running free delivery all day October 4 for orders placed via the Loco Rewards app or at www.elpolloloco.com.

El Torito

El Torito will also feature a $3 build-your-own taco bar with handmade tortillas. These tortillas will come with the choice of chicken, steak or carnitas tacos. There will also be a happy hour from 3 p.m. to close featuring $6 house margaritas, $4 mini steak and and chorizo tacos, $6 signature margaritas.

Greenville Taco Trail

Perfect for the taco-loving traveler, VisitGreenvilleSC will hold a Greenville Taco Trail on October 4. There will be 12 restaurants throughout Greenville County participating, and anyone looking to try the trail can download a paper passport to participate. That’ll result in eating a lot of great tacos, but also winning prizes along the way and for completing the trail.

Jack In The Box

Jack In The Box is bringing back their famous Monster Tacos for National Taco Day. These two monster-sized tacos will be only $3, and will available all October long. It will disappear again after Halloween.

Miguel’s Jr.

Grab $3 Carne Asada Soft Tacos all day long at all Miguel’s Jr. locations, available for dine-in, take-out, online ordering, and drive-thru.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

On National Taco Day, Moe Rewards Members will score $5 off any meal kit, including the Taco Meal Kit, complete with free chips and salsa.

On the Border

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is celebrating National Taco Day by offering guests $2 classic or $4 premium tacos with $3 ice-cold bottled beer on October 4 at participating locations.

Rosa Mexicano

This upscale Mexican restaurant is celebrating National Taco Day with half price tacos all day. The celebration continues because the restaurant is offering half price tacos all day every Tuesday all October long.

Taco Bell

The Taco Lover’s Pass will be making a limited-time return in honor of National Taco Day. This deal is available exclusively on the Taco Bell app for purchase for only one day. Rewards members can redeem one of seven tacos a day for 30 consecutive days for $10.

Taco Cabana

On October 4, Taco Cabana will offer bean and cheese tacos for just $1 and bean and cheese dozen taco boxes for just $12; with no restrictions while supplies last. This deal may be redeemed in-restaurant, via online ordering for front counter and curbside pick-up, via the drive-thru or mobile order at any Taco Cabana location in Texas.

Taco John’s

Taco John’s is celebrating National Taco Day by giving its loyalty members a free beef Taco Bravo with any purchase. Guests must be a part of the loyalty program, and can order in-store or with the Taco John’s app.