Where to score free tacos and discounts on National Taco Day

Is there anything better than a taco? Whether you love fish tacos or birria tacos — on a corn or flour tortilla — chances are you appreciate this handheld savory snack. On National Taco Day, which is observed on Monday, October 4, restaurants nationwide are celebrating the taco with discounts, deals, and even some freebies. Load up on extras and celebrate Taco Tuesday the next day!

7-Eleven

On National Taco Day, loyalty members will be able to get 10 mini tacos for just $1 at participating locations nationwide. For those who prefer delivery, buy one order of mini tacos through the 7-Eleven app and get a second order free.

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila

On October 4, all Bodega Taqueria y Tequila locations will have a $2 promo on their Clasico Tacos. This includes many options to choose from, including Carnitas (pulled pork, red onion, cilantro, and salsa roja) or Costillas de Res (Braised short rib, red onion, cilantro, salsa roja), and others. In addition, those who use the Bodega App will earn 2x points for every dollar spent.

California Tortilla

On National Taco Day, this California-based chain will be offering a free taco coupon with every purchase made at participating locations. This is good for dine-in, takeout or online.

Chronic Tacos

The California-based taco chain is offering free tacos with the purchase of any Coca-Cola fountain drink at participating locations on October 4. This offer is good in-store only.

Chuy’s

On October 4, this chain is celebrating National Taco Day by letting anyone add a crispy beef taco to any entrée for $1. For those feeling thirsty, $1 Tequila Floaters for margaritas are also available. Additionally, Chuy’s is inviting fans to dress like a taco, post a photo with #ChuysTacoDay and be rewarded with a free, dine-in entrée of their choice.

Fuzzy's Taco Shop

On National Taco Day, this taco chain will offer $1.50 tacos all day. Options available include the Fried Avocado Baja Taco, which is stuffed with fried avocado and topped with garlic sauce, and many others.

Hurricane Grill & Wings

This wing chain will be all about the tacos on October 4, offering free Chicken BLT Tacos and free delivery with any online order via DoorDash. The Chicken BLT Tacos are made with fried chicken, bacon, lettuce and tomatoes and drizzled in Cyclone sauce.

Lime Fresh Mexican Grill

In honor of National Taco Day, this chain will have $2 tacos all day. This offer is valid for chicken and beef tacos.

Qdoba

To celebrate National Taco Day, Qdoba will be offering double rewards points all day on any purchase.

Rubio's

Celebrate National Taco Day at Rubio's in the best possible way. They are giving away a free à la carte taco with any purchase. This offer is good in restaurants across California, Arizona and Nevada. When ordering online or through the app, use coupon code TACO. Additionally, Rubio's Rewards members who place an order on National Taco Day will be entered to win $50 in free food.

Taco Bell

Whether you love the Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco or are more of a Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco purist, on National Taco Day diners can enjoy $5 off Taco Bell on Grubhub orders of $15 or more.

Taco Cabana

This chain will have $1 bean & cheese, shredded chicken and ground beef tacos all day. Adult visitors can make a meal of it with $2 frozen margaritas!

Taco John’s

Taco John’s is celebrating National Taco Day with free Fried Chicken Tacos. Guests can receive their free Fried Chicken Taco for redemption on the mobile app all day on Monday, Oct. 4.

Torchy’s Tacos

This Austin-based taco chain will be celebrating National Taco Day with free delivery and no service fee on all orders placed at Torchys.com from October 4 to October 8. In addition, members of the Torchy’s Taco Junkies rewards club will have access to special offers on National Taco Day!

