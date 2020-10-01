Taco 'bout a deal! How to get free food on National Taco Day

This year hasn't given us a ton to celebrate, but hey, at least National Taco Day, celebrated on Sunday, Oct. 4, is still a thing.

Whether you prefer yours with carnitas or barbacoa, paired with a margarita or an ice-cold beer, tacos are always welcome — especially if they're free. So, we rounded up the best freebies and deals to fill up on for the guacamoliest holiday.

Chronic Tacos

There’s an old saying, "There’s no such thing as a free lunch," but on Oct. 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Chronic Tacos is giving away just that! Score one free taco, whether it be chicken, al pastor, carnitas or Beyond Beef, by following Chronic Tacos on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter @chronictacos and using the secret code word.

Chuy’s

Would you like beef with that? On Oct. 4, add a Crispy Beef Taco to any order for just $1. Anyone feeling the holiday spirit can also dress like a taco and post a selfie with the tag #chuystacoday on social media to enter to win a free taco meal kit.

Del Taco

At Del Taco, get free tacos every Saturday during "Tacoberfest," which starts with free Del Tacos on National Taco Day. From Oct. 3 through Oct. 4, get a free Del Taco with any purchase via coupon on the Del Taco app.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

This chain with almost 150 locations in 16 states will have $1.50 tacos all day long on Oct. 4 in honor of National Taco Day.

Jack in the Box

What's better than a free taco? Two free tacos! Jack in the Box is celebrating National Taco Day with two free tacos with any app purchase on Oct. 4.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

For National Taco Day, Moe Rewards loyalty members will get $5 off their Taco Meal Kit. The taco kit includes a choice of two proteins, tortillas, queso, beans, rice, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, queso and chips — aka a party in a box! The kit will also include a recipe for enchiladas made out of the leftovers.

On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina

On Oct. 4, On the Border will have day-long $2 deals for its ground beef and chicken tacos and $4 select specialty tacos. Seasoned ground beef or chicken tinga are among the $2 taco options, and the $4 tacos include Southwest chicken or brisket.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell will have a special $5 Gift Set in honor of National Taco Day that will include two crunchy tacos and two Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos. The chain is also launching “Taco Gifter,” a new taco e-gifting option via the Taco Bell app or website, on which they will be giving away 10,000 tacos for fans to gift to taco-loving friends and family.

Taco John’s

On Oct. 4, get one free Beef Stuffed Grilled Taco by downloading the Taco John's app.