National Pizza Week: Where to score freebies and deals this week

What's better than pizza? Free pizza!

By Aly Walansky

Many of our favorite foods are celebrated throughout the year with a special day in their honor. But perhaps no food is as cherished as pizza — it doesn't just have a dedicated day, but a whole week!

From January 8 through January 14, we celebrate National Pizza Week. In honor of its hot, cheesy, handheld deliciousness, restaurants nationwide are offering tasty deals, discounts, and even a few freebies.

Amy’s Drive Thru

Get a free personal pizza, any flavor, when you order through the Amy’s Drive Thru app with code FREEPIZZA between January 8 and January 14 at all locations.

Bertucci's

Bertucci's is celebrating National Pizza Week between January 8 and January 14 with a BOGO offer when using the code PIZZAWEEK. Get two pizzas for the price of one all week. This deal is good on all sizes.

BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse

On January 9, BJ’s guests will get half off any large deep dish or tavern-cut pizza to start National Pizza Week off on the right foot.

Boston’s Pizza

In honor of National Pizza Week, Boston’s Pizza is giving its MyBoston’s Rewards members a Free Indy Pizza. MyBoston’s Rewards members can claim this offer using the free MyBoston’s app.

BRAVO! Italian Kitchen

Get a BOGO flatbread if you are an eClub member between January 8 and January 14.

Brio Italian Grille

Between January 8 and January 14, get a BOGO flatbread if you are an eClub member.

Buca di Beppo

Buca di Beppo will offer a BOGO flatbread to eClub members from January 8 through January 14.

Cafe Serafina

Café Serafina will be celebrating National Pizza Week by offering pizza by the slice with any toppings for a flat fee of $5 at their four Café Serafina locations in New York City.

Hungry Howie’s

In honor of National Pizza Week, Hungry Howie's is offering a Mix & Match deal featuring their new No Dough Bowls for $6.99 each. This offer is only available at select locations.

Marco’s Pizza

Through January 29, get 30% off an order of classic pies like the Deluxe and Garden using code GREAT30. Other deals include the large Pepperoni Magnifico for just $9.99 by using code PEPMAG. Starting January 9, Marco’s will offer customers a special bundle which includes 2 medium 1-topping pizzas, CheezyBread and a Pepsi 2-liter – all for only $21.99 when using code HD189.

Peter Piper Pizza

Stop by from January 8 through January 14 and order two large 1-topping pizzas for $24, available for carryout, dine-in, or delivery through the new Peter Piper Pizza app.

Pie Five Pizza

Circle of Crust members who visit Pie Five Pizza twice between January 9 and January 14 will earn a $5.00 reward. To be eligible, you must check-in and purchase at least one personal pizza during each visit. The $5.00 reward is added to accounts 24 hours after the second visit and expires 14 days after its issued.

Aly Walansky

