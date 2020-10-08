Hot, cheesy, doughy — what's not to love about pizza? It's no wonder it has an entire month dedicated to it.

October is National Pizza Month, and restaurants and brands across the country are offering its valued customers fun ways to celebrate. From discounts to contests awarding free pizza and even thousands of dollars in scholarship funds for young pizza-lovers, there are plenty of ways to enjoy this glorious Italian staple all month long.

There'll be so much pizza, you'll have to brush up on your reheating skills to enjoy the leftovers.

Alex's Awesome Sourdough

These frozen pizzas made with cheese from grass-fed cows and organic sourdough crust are sold at Sprouts Farmers Market grocery stores. At all locations Oct. 28 through Nov. 4, customers can grab a buy-one-get-one free deal, no coupon or code necessary.

Cappello's

Cappello’s will run promotions at retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, through the month of October. No special codes needed for this deal either: Just keep your eyes peeled wherever this frozen thin-crust pizza is sold.

Cali'Flour

Also at Whole Foods, these pizza crusts made from cauliflower will be 50% off from Oct. 21 to Nov. 3. Online shoppers can also plug in the code PIZZA20 from Oct. 18 through Oct. 24 on Cali'flour's website for 20% off traditional and plant-based crusts.

Ellio's Pizza

In 2019, 6-year-old Gracyn from Maryland won Ellio's Pizza scholarship contest. Courtesy Ellio's

Ellio's Pizza is celebrating its young customers all month long with its annual Phenomenal Kids Scholarship Contest, the winner of which will get $10,000 to go to their future college tuition. To enter, Ellio's asks parents and kids ages 6 to 12 to work together to write a "character submission" about why the child is phenomenal. Just submit through its website by Nov. 2. Families with multiple children can submit one per child.

The grand prize winner receives a $10,000 scholarship, a $500 gift card and an Ellio’s bag; the second-place winner collects a $2,500 gift card for the family, a $100 Amazon gift card for the Phenomenal Kid and an Ellio’s bag; and eight third-prize winners will receive a $75 Amazon gift card and an Ellio’s bag.

The contest is open to residents in Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia.

Grimaldi's

Grimaldi's will sell 16-inch Traditional Cheese Pizzas for $12 every Monday of the month for dine-in or carryout. When ordering online, guests can use promo code “MANGIA” at checkout. Mangia Mondays will last through the end of October at all U.S. locations, except for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Hungry Howie's

"Love Hope and Pizza" is this national chain's annual campaign. This year, it's contributing to NBCF’s COVID-19 Relief Fund, which helps provide breast cancer patients with care. To help support the cause, Hungry Howie’s is offering a medium 1-topping pizza for $1 with an online purchase of a large 1-topping pizza using the code LHPBOGO. Customers also have the option to round up their change with purchases to help the cause.

Marco's

Every Monday in October, customers can order pizzas online and via the app for 30% off carryout and delivery orders. On Oct. 26, the chain will celebrate the opening of its 1,000th location and offer 50% off all pizzas at participating locations.

Mrs. T's Pierogies

Do you prefere pierogies or pizza for National Pizza Month? Why not both! Courtesy Mrs. T's Pierogies

It might not be pizza, but these traditional Polish pierogies found in the freezer aisle also want to get in on the action. Since National Pierogi Day lands within the National Pizza Month (it's on Thursday), Mrs. T's Pierogies will give away 120,000 free pierogies to fans across the country for one day, and one day only. Per the brand's website, the potato-filled specialty can easily be transformed with pizza sauce, cheese and flavoring. Just head to its website to claim a coupon for a free box of pierogies. Freebies will continue all day Thursday while supplies last.

Papa John's

Papa John’s will gift a year of free pizza to four lucky fans through a contest every week in October. To enter, check out the company's Twitter on Mondays to view and complete a "fun, simple challenge." Once completed, respond to the original challenge post to be entered automatically. Each Friday, Papa John's will announce one winner to receive its "Upper Crust" card, worth one free pizza per day for a year.

Pizzatime

WFH meetings are always more fun with pizza. Courtesy Pizzatime.xyz

Step up your work-from-home meetings by entering for a free virtual pizza party for your friends or coworkers. Pizzatime caters pizza for online meetings and conferences. For National Pizza Month, the startup invites folks to enter their contest on its website by explaining why their team, family or friends "deserve a free virtual gathering with pizza" on Zoom, GoogleMeet or Webex.

Entries are due by Oct. 16 and the winner will receive a virtual pizza party for up to 50 people.

Postmates and Aperol

Aperol and Postmates joined forces to give customers a good deal on pizza for their next Aperol Spritz dinner pairing. Courtesy Aperol USA

For National Pizza Month, Aperol teamed up with Postmates to encourage pizza lovers to pair their favorite dish with an Aperol spritz. On Thursday, Aperol and Postmates will offer customers $5 off their pizza order from hotspots around the country with the code APEROL at online checkout. Depending on location, customers can also order the ingredients for an Aperol spritz via Postmates.

Throughout the month, Aperol and Postmates’ Civic Labs will also donate pizzas to healthcare workers at hospitals through the organization Feed Hero Nurses.