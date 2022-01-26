There’s nothing we love quite like hot and cheesy pizza straight out of the box. Whether topped with lots of mozzarella or pepperoni and sausage, there’s a lot to appreciate about this handheld meal that is somehow enjoyable at any time of day. We love grabbing a slice for lunch or picking up pizza on our way home after a long day. And that same pizza is also satisfying cold and straight from the fridge for breakfast the next morning!

But perhaps the most exciting time to be a pizza fan is on February 9, when restaurant chains nationwide celebrate National Pizza Day with all sorts of tasty deals and discounts!

BRAVO Italian Kitchen

This chain is offering 50% off any pizza on National Pizza Day. Whether you go for a simple cheese pizza or a Sicilian, with sausage, pepperoni, and diced meatballs, this will absolutely be a day to order in!

Brio Italian Grille

Brio is offering 50% off of any flatbread on National Pizza Day. Varieties include classic options like Margherita Flatbread and also fun choices like Spicy Arrabbiata Pizza, the Pollo al Forno Flatbread, or classic Pepperoni Pizza.

Buca di Beppo

Get 50% off any pizza on National Pizza Day, with options ranging from Pizza Con Formaggio (made with mozzarella and garlic-infused olive oil) to Spicy Arrabbiata, which is made with spicy Italian sausage, pepperoni, caramelized red onions, Gorgonzola, mozzarella, and provolone.

Cali'flour Foods

Avoiding gluten? Many people are, and this low-carb, keto-friendly and gluten-free pizzas and crusts will be offering 20% off pizzas in honor of National Pizza Day, from February 2 through February 9, with code SUPER20.

Chuck E. Cheese

It’s a good time to be a Chuck E Cheese Rewards Member, because the chain will have exclusive access to a National Pizza Day BOGO, as in buy one large 1-topping pizza and get one free. This offer is available only when ordering delivery or pickup directly at chuckecheese.com or in the app.

Mountain Mike’s Pizza

Get 15% off all pizzas on National Pizza Day with promo code PIZZADAY22 on the Mountain Mike’s app and website.

Pasqually’s

Beginning on national Pizza Day and continuing through Super Bowl weekend, get a free cheese pizza with purchase of $30 or more.

Pieology

Pieology is offering $2 off any purchase on National Pizza Day. To claim, download Pie Life Rewards before February 9 and receive the offer.

PizzaForno

Most locations of this chain will be offering a special deal on National Pizza Day. Buy two regular priced pizzas, get your third free. Just add three pizzas to the cart and automatically have the least expensive pizza provided for free.

Slice

This popular pizza app is offering $5 off an order for first-time Slice users on National Pizza Day. Use promo code PIZZADAY2022 and have a minimum order of $25 to use this code.

Stop & Shop

On February 9, all Stop & Shop stores will offer its freshly made flatbread pizzas for just $2.99.

Want to make a pie at home? Try these recipes:

