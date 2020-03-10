Whether you're great at solving math problems or just love food freebies (who doesn't?), National Pi Day is an occasion to be celebrated — and it's just around the corner.

For those who need a refresher, pi is the never-ending mathematical constant beginning with three digits (3.14) and is represented by the Greek symbol "π." The day was officially recognized by the U.S. House of Representatives in 2009, but even before that, it's been a popular day for celebrating round foods.

Many restaurants, both local and national, that sell pizza pies or regular sweet ones take advantage of the day to give customers a slice of the good stuff at a better price. Here's a list of places partying for pi on March 14.

Blaze Pizza

Download the Blaze Pizza app to get entire pizza pies for just $3.14 anytime after 3:14 p.m. local time on March 14.

Coco’s

This casual restaurant chain with a hefty bakery will dole out slices of pie free of charge between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. on March 14. To enjoy a slice, just be sure to become an e-club member first by signing up on the restaurant's website.

Fired Pies

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 14, grab any one-topping pizza at Fired Pie for $3.14 with the purchase of any drink.

Harry & David

The online shop for gourmet gift boxes of fruits, chocolate and nuts, also has pies for sale. CouponFollow, a site that provides various promo codes and deals for shopping and eating, provided a code to get 20% off all Harry & David pies. Just enter HDCF20 when you place your order.

Marie Callendar's

This restaurant and bakery is certainly celebrating since its known for delicious pies. The chain has a coupon on its website that can be used for one free slice when people buy a full-priced entrée on March 14.

Papa John's

This nationwide pizza chain is offering a buy-one, get-one deal for the mathematical holiday. When customers order one large pizza at regular price, they can get the second for — you guessed it! —$3.14.

Papa Murphy’s

Papa Murphy's, a pizza chain with 1,300 locations across the U.S. and Canada, will give folks 31.4% off their orders all day on March 14 when they use the code PIDAY. The only catch is that customers will have to spend at least $20, but that's pretty easy to do when we're talking about pizza.

Your Pie

Enjoy pizza pies for just $3.14 all day on March 14 at this Georgia-based pizzeria and panini chain with locations in 19 states. To cash in on the cheap eats, patrons have to download the Your Pie app first.