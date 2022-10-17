Is there any greater comfort food than a heaping bowl of hot, cheesy pasta? Whether you prefer your pasta with pesto or meatballs, it’s a food that just about everyone loves.

On October 17, everyone’s favorite carb is honored with National Pasta Day and restaurants nationwide are offering delicious freebies and discounts.

Piada Italian Street Food

On October 17, take advantage of a BOGO deal on pasta dishes. Be sure to invite a friend for this one, because you can buy any pasta entree and get one free.

Carmine’s

This beloved chain is celebrating National Pasta Month with a huge six-pound pasta special at all locations. This limited-time special will be offered every Sunday throughout the month of October but also on Monday, October 17 for National Pasta Day, when you can also get a free glass of prosecco by showing social media post about the deal.

Noodles & Company

Celebrate pasta all month long because rewards members will get 50% off entrees every weekend in October.

Olive Garden

Is there any better way to celebrate pasta than the legendary Never-Ending Pasta Bowl? This promotion is back through November 27 — and offers unlimited pasta, sauce and toppings, along with (of course!) the soup or salad and breadsticks that Olive Garden is known for.

Pastene

Whether you stock up on bucatini or spaghetti, get 10% off pasta purchases all month on Pastene.com in celebration of National Pasta Month.

Sfoglini

This pasta brand is known for its creative varieties and it’s a good time to stock up because you can get 20% off purchases of $35 or more on October 17 and 18 with code PASTADAY2022.