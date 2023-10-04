National Noodle Day: Slurp up these deals and freebies

Noodling over your plans for this week? You might want to pencil in some time to celebrate National Noodle Day.

In honor of the annual holiday, which falls on Friday, Oct. 6, several food brands and restaurants are serving up some epic deals devoted to one of our favorite food groups. Here are all the discounts and freebies we’re looking forward to slurping up.

Momofuku

Momofuku knows a thing or two about noodles, and the brand is offering TODAY.com readers an exclusive deal for National Noodle Day. When you use the code TODAY10 between Oct. 4 and 6, you'll score 10% off sitewide.

Nissin Foods

The company behind iconic brands like Cup Noodles and Top Ramen is celebrating National Noodle Day with its first Noodlepalooza Instant Win Game. On Oct. 6, fans can “spin” the virtual prize wheel online in the hopes of winning several prizes, including the following:

Cup Noodles & Top Ramen Nintendo Switch Joy Cons

Cup Noodles E-bike

“Send Noods” LED sign

Cup Noodles & Top Ramen pickleball paddles

“I <3 Cup Noodles” AirPods Pro MAX Headphones

Cash prizes

Didn’t win on your first attempt? Try again because there will be a new winner every 10 minutes. You can also sign up to be reminded about the game here.

Noodles & Company

Members of Noodle & Company’s rewards program can score noodle bowls for just $5 on Oct. 6. The deal is valid on all noodle bowl varieties, including the recently released Chicken Parmesan bowl.

Throughout the month of October, the restaurant will also roll out several other deals for rewards members each weekend:

Oct. 13-15: 20% off stuffed and classic pasta entrees

20% off stuffed and classic pasta entrees Oct. 20-22: 20% off Asian noodle bowls and LEANguini

20% off Asian noodle bowls and LEANguini Oct. 27-29: 20% off World Famous Macs and all Zoodle dishes

Pei Wei

Craving some discounts on National Noodle Day? This chain restaurant is offering customers $2 off all noodle entrées when using the following code — NND23! — on Oct. 6 in-store and online.