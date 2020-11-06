Crunch on: Joy Bauer makes better-for-you nachos

Crunch on — it's National Nacho Day! I'm presenting two nacho average renditions to help you celebrate in superfood style: Bacon Cheeseburger Nachos and Buffalo Chicken Nachos. Each of these one-sheet decadent delights are easy to make and are filled with layers of multidimensional flavor. Think bite after bite of crunchy, cheesy, meaty, saucy deliciousness. Ready, set, eat!

Joy Bauer

Get ready for a deconstructed bacon cheeseburger — nacho-style. It's a sheet pan layered with everything you love and crave in a restaurant burger — savory meat and bacon, melty cheddar, onions, shredded lettuce, tomatoes and pickles — piled high on a crispy base of tortilla chips and topped with a two-ingredient "special sauce" to bring it all the way home. It's so fun to make and serve, but it's most fun to dig in and devour. As Jimmy Buffet says, it's cheeseburger in (nacho) paradise!

Protein-packed, fiery and addictive, these Buffalo nachos are a heat seeker's dream. All you need is a few simple ingredients and then you can cook and serve 'em on one sheet pan, which makes cleanup a breeze. I tend to use leftover skinless chicken breast or thighs, but you can also utilize store-bought rotisserie chicken to save time and energy. Just shred the poultry with your hands, toss it with your favorite hot sauce, sprinkle on the cheese and you're ready to create a spicy and crunchy adventure. For a little extra heat, drizzle on my creamy Buffalo sauce and an additional dose of hot sauce. Or, if you're looking for a milder finish, try this lightened-up Ranch dressing. And remember: The best things in life are meant to be shared!

