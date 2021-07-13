National Ice Cream Day: Where to score the sweetest discounts and freebies

When you're craving something sweet and special, there are few things better than rich, creamy ice cream. National Ice Cream Day is July 18, and ice cream shops across the nation are celebrating by offering decadent deals and freebies on sweet scoops. We all scream for ice cream, but we may just scream extra loud when that ice cream is free.

Baskin-Robbins

Kinetic Sand lovers can head to their local Baskin-Robbins to get a free Kinetic Sand Scented Ice Cream Cone container with any purchase of $10 or more, while supplies last.

Breyers

Through July 21, Breyers has a new Cookie Coverage promotion, which is an insurance policy offering free ice cream. After some ice cream lovers complained there were not enough cookies in Cookies & Cream frozen treats, Breyers is rolling out a new version with 20% more cookies. Even better, it’s guaranteed: If anyone isn’t satisfied with the cookies to cream ratio, they just need to file a claim and their next tub of Breyers for free.

Carvel

This chain just launched churro-flavored ice cream and churro crunchies, and on July 18 will offer a coupon card with various surprise offers on various Carvel menu items, good all summer long. These deals include BOGO sundaes, BOGO cups and cones, a free junior cone with any $5 (or more) purchase, $1 off purchase of a Sundae Dasher, and one free topping with the purchase of any size cup of ice cream. There’s also going to be a deal on the website where people can enter to win free ice cream for a year.

DoorDash

There's no better way to celebrate ice cream then by getting a bunch of it for free. On DoorDash, from July 15 through 18, get a free pint of ice cream (or another ice cream item) on orders of $20 or more. To get your free ice cream, open the DoorDash app or website and select DashMart or your local convenience store. Then, choose the ice cream item you want, add it to your car, and use promo code ICECREAM at checkout.

Enlightened

The healthier frozen dessert option is offering 20% off all products on the EatEnlightened.com site from July 1 through July 18. This also covers non-ice cream dessert options, like dough bites and cheesecakes.

Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia is celebrating National Ice Cream Day all week long, from July 12 through 18, by offering a free scoop of ice cream with purchase (no minimum) in-store or online for delivery with code ICECREAMDAY.

Levi’s and Brave Robot

To celebrate National Ice Cream Day on July 18th, Levi’s and Brave Robot are teaming up for a limited-edition Summer Swirl flavor featuring classic vanilla ice cream with raspberry and blueberry swirls. The Brave Robot ice cream truck will tour New York City offering free pints of the animal-free dairy ice cream with the download of the Levi’s app, during the weekend of July 16 through July 18 outside select Levi’s locations. Just scan the QR code located on the ice cream truck and receive a complimentary pint of Summer Swirl and a limited edition pin in select Levi’s stores (SoHo in Manhattan and Williamsburg, Brooklyn).

Marco Sweets & Spices

This travel-inspired ice cream brand will be offering 20% off all online orders from July 16 through July 18. Marco is committed to supporting farmers worldwide and donates 1% of every sale to the One Acre Fund, a Kenya-based nonprofit organization that provides smallholder farmers with asset-based financing and agriculture training services to reduce hunger and poverty.

McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams

National Ice Cream Day is a good time to stock up on our favorite flavors, and this gourmet ice cream brand is offering 20% off all online sales from July 11 through July 19.

Monkey Joe’s

Monkey Joe’s is celebrating July 18 by giving away free ice cream to guests at this kids-focused entertainment center, while supplies last.

Your Pie

This fast-casual pizza chain will be offering free gelato on July 18. Grab a one-day redeemable offer for one free scoop of gelato on the rewards app.