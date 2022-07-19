Here's where to score free hot dogs and more on National Hot Dog Day

There’s a lot to love about hot dogs — they're the perfect handheld meal. Whether you like 'em covered with ketchup, relish or spicy mustard, or enjoyed Chicago-style, they're always delicious.

This classic grilling favorite is celebrated on National Hot Dog Day, which is this year observed on July 20. In honor of the meal that feels like a sandwich but isn’t actually a sandwich, restaurant chains nationwide are offering tasty deals and freebies.

Dog Haus

To celebrate National Hot Dog Day on July 20, this gourmet hot dog, sausage and burger joint is giving away a free Haus Dogs to fans who join or have already joined the Haus Hookup rewards program. Show the mobile coupon when ordering, only one per person.

Frisch’s Big Boy

Frisch's Big Boy is offering 5-cent hot dogs on Wednesday, July 20 for National Hot Dog Day, with the purchase of any burger.

Hot Dog on a Stick

Whether ordering online and in-store at participating locations, rewards members that purchase an Original Turkey on a Stick or Veggie on a Stick will redeem a second for free on July 20.

Nathan’s Famous

On July 20 at participating restaurants, Nathan’s Famous is offering hot dogs for 5 cents, which is the original price of the hot dog when the original Nathan's Famous opened in 1916, with the purchase of one regular priced hot dog. The discount is available at participating locations nationwide, but limited to two hot dogs per order.

Philly Pretzel Factory

In celebration of National Hot Dog Day, July 20, Philly Pretzel Factory will be offering pretzel dogs for $1. Get a pretzel dog for $1 at all Philly Pretzel Factory stores and Walmart locations (excluding transportation and entertainment venues).

Rastelli’s

Stocking up for your next cookout? Use the code DOGDAYS15 on Rastellis.com for 15% off their Original Round Dog or Wagyu Hot Dogs on National Hot Dog Day. Offer cannot be combined and is valid on July 20 only.

The Original Hot Dog Factory

On July 22, this chain is giving out free hot dogs at all locations across the country from 12-4 pm. Hot Dog Day is July 20, but the deal will take place the following Friday, which kind of means this holiday just keeps on going.

Wienerschnitzel

Feeling spicy? Get 4 chili dogs for $4, only on July 20, in honor of National Hot Dog Day.

Related: