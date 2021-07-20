Here's where to score free hot dogs and more on National Hot Dog Day

Hot dogs are a timeless classic, perfect to enjoy at a cookout or while tailgating with friends. While it has long been debated whether or not they technically qualify as a sandwich, there’s no denying they are an ideal handheld meal to enjoy on the go.

Hot dogs can be dressed up or down, and enjoyed with an endless array of toppings. But whether you love your hot dogs with mustard and kraut or Chicago-style, it’s pretty safe to say they are even more delicious when they are free or discounted.

National Hot Dog Day, on July 21, celebrates the beloved hot dog, and many national chains are joining in on the fun with special deals and discounts.

7-Eleven

Can we have too much of a good thing? We don’t think so. At 7-Eleven, the Quarter-Pound Big Bite 100% beef hot dog is available for just $1 in honor of National Hot Dog Day — but no need to rush in to grab it. This deal will be available through the end of July. This hot dog can be decked out with an assortment of free toppings, including hot chili, melted cheese, onions, relish, diced tomatoes, sauerkraut and salsa.

Dog Haus

This is the day that Dog Haus fans wait for all year long. On July 21, get one free hot dog with the purchase of a hot dog, via a deal in the app.

Field Roast

Hungry for a hot dog, but want it vegan? Through August 1, get Field Roast’s Signature Stadium Dog free with the purchase of any two Field Roast items at Sprouts locations nationwide, or get $2.99 off two packs of Stadium Dogs via Ibotta at participating retailers.

McAlister’s Deli and Auntie Anne’s

Is there anything better than a pretzel roll? Perhaps when that pretzel is wrapped around a hot dog. Auntie Anne’s Kid’s Pretzel Dogs, which are made of sweet pretzel dough wrapped around a bite-sized hot dog is available for a limited time at McAlister’s Deli, starting at $2.99 for three and $3.99 for the five, but prices will vary by location.

Nathan’s Famous

And don’t forget that Wednesday, July 21 is #NationalHotDogDay!



To celebrate, we’re selling 5 cent hot dogs from 11:00 am - 2:00 pm 🥳



Contact your local store to find out if they’re participating: https://t.co/6k3VmovY9R pic.twitter.com/o4tHcOTcWJ — Nathan's Famous (@originalnathans) July 19, 2021

Nathan’s has been dishing out hot dogs since hot dogs were a thing, in fact the chain may be why hot dogs so popular. In celebration of National Hot Dog Day, get a hot dog for $0.05, from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m. at participating locations.

Teton Waters Ranch

This grass-fed beef company is offering 20% off online orders through the end of July for National Hot Dog Day with code NATLHOTDOGDAY20.

Wienerschnitzel

This hot dog chain is offering five chili dogs for $5 on July 21. At participating locations only — and if you want to add cheese, that'll be extra.

