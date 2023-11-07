10 National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day deals for cluckin’ good savings

We’re always psyched to celebrate the latest food holiday, but we're particularly excited to chow down on National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day. If you ask us, the more specific the food holiday, the better.

The special day falls on Thursday, Nov. 9, and plenty of restaurants are cooking up deals to help you mark the occasion. Don’t have time to do the research yourself? These are the ones we’ll be chasing — and scarfing — down.

Burger King

Members of Burger King’s rewards program can take advantage of the following deal on National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day: a free Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich (plus tax) with a purchase of $5 or more when ordering in the BK app or online.

The deal is valid at participating locations and is limited to one offer per rewards account. It can’t be combined with other offers and isn't valid on delivery orders or in Alaska, Hawaii and U. S. territories.

Carl’s Jr.

Carl’s Jr. is offering TODAY.com readers an exclusive deal just in time for National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day. When you use the code TODAY20 through the end of the year, you’ll get 20% off your next Carl’s Jr. app or online order (taxes not included).

The one-time deal is valid at participating restaurants and can't be combined with other offers or used on third-party delivery orders. Some exclusions may apply and a maximum discount of $10 will be applied.

KFC

KFC knows a thing or two about fried chicken and the fast-food chain is preparing the following deals for customers on National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day:

Free delivery for orders in the KFC app and KFC.com

Get a free KFC Chicken Sandwich when you spend $15 or more at the restaurant when ordering through DoorDash and Uber Eats.

Customers will score 50% off KFC Chicken Sandwiches with the purchase of $15 or more on Grubhub orders.

Krispy Krunchy Chicken

Krispy Krunchy Chicken is serving up the following two deals for a limited time, while supplies last:

4-Piece Meal Deal ($6.99): Comes with four fried white meat tenders with Cajun spice and breading and a honey biscuit.

Comes with four fried white meat tenders with Cajun spice and breading and a honey biscuit. 12-Piece Dark Meat Special ($15.99): Comes with 12 pieces of bone-in dark meat that's breaded and covered in Cajun spice and sides/honey biscuits for an additional charge.

Krystal

Krystal is running a special deal for customers on Nov. 9. Here’s how it works: When you buy a Chik (chicken sandwich) online, you’ll get another for 50% off while supplies last. Customers can use the code CHIKITOUT at checkout and are limited to five offers per order.

Rock & Brews

For one day only (Nov. 9), Rock & Brews restaurant is selling its Demon Chicken Sandwich for $9 (regularly $17.95). The sandwich was named after rock legend Gene Simmons and features a fried chicken breast, hot sauce, pepper cheese spread, chipotle slaw, marinated red onion, jalapenos and chipotle ranch and a brioche bun.

Popeyes

Through Nov. 12, Popeyes is offering a BOGO (buy one, get one free) offer for customers. Here’s how it works: When you buy any Chicken Sandwich Combo (Classic, Spicy, Blackened, Bacon and Cheese and Spicy Truff), you’ll get any Chicken Sandwich for free.

The deal, which is limited to one offer per order, is valid at participating U.S. restaurants and can be redeemed in the Popeyes app or website. It’s also available on delivery orders (prices are higher and fees apply), but isn’t valid on third-party delivery or with other offers.

Pollo Campero

Between Nov. 6 and 11, Pollo Campero customers can buy a chicken sandwich (spicy or regular) for just $1 with the purchase of a large drink online using the code SANDWICH23.

Shake Shack

This deal takes place a few days after National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day. When/if a football player does the “chicken dance” in the end zone after getting a touchdown on Nov. 12, Shake Shack will give away free Chicken Shacks from Nov. 13 to 19.

Zaxby’s

On National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day, Zaxby’s rewards members can earn double points when ordering the chain's new Chicken Philly Sandwich or the Chicken Philly Sandwich meal at participating locations. You just have to order online, in the Zaxby’s app or in-restaurant.