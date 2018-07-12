Here's where to get free fries on National French Fry Day this Friday

share tweet pin email

The best four words that begin with the letter "f" are definitely "Friday," "free" and "French fries." And nothing's better than when they all come together for National French Fry Day.

In honor of this very important and completely necessary food holiday that falls on Friday, July 13, fast-food restaurants across the U.S. are offering loads of great deals to help everyone celebrate with mountains of fries. Some chains are even giving them away for free on Fry Day.

Here are the best deals on french fries this Friday — although "FriYAY" sounds more like it!

Applebee's

Order the all-you-can-eat riblets and chicken tenders for $12.99 and get a side of bottomless fries. Available for a limited-time, including July 13.

Bite Squad

Order fries from one of the company's restaurant partners, then use the code FRYDAY at checkout to get $5 off delivery orders of $20 or more. Available July 13 only.

BurgerFi

Get a free order of regular fries with any purchase. Just mention the offer at the counter to redeem. Available July 13 only.

Carl’s Jr.

Sign up for Carl’s Jr. emails to get a free small fry and beverage with the purchase of any $6 burger. Available year-round.

Dunkin' Donuts

Why is a doughnut shop on this list, you ask? In honor of its hot new item, Donut Fries (and no, you're not dreaming), participating Dunkin' Donuts will offer the first 100 guests a free order. Available July 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. only.

Farmer Boys

Enjoy a free order of fries with any burger purchase (excluding kids meals). Make sure to mention the offer when ordering or to show it to the cashier on your phone. Available July 13 only.

McDonald's

Grab a free medium order of fries with any $1 or more purchase when you use the McDonald’s app. Available year-round.

Wayback Burgers

Purchase a burger or sandwich and get free refills of the good stuff. It's hard to outdo bottomless fries. Available July 13 only.