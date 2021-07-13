It's National French Fry Day! Here's where to score free fries and other discounts

French fries are classic and an instant way to make a burger feel more exciting. But perhaps even more exciting than an order of fries is when those fries become free.

National French Fry Day, celebrated on July 13, is just that occasion. In honor of everyone’s favorite starchy side, national chains are offering up loads of free fries. It may be an excuse for a road trip, just to try them all!

Arby's

This chain is offering a free large order of fries with a purchase when you show the promotional email. This deal is good on both curly and crinkle-cut fries, through July 18.

Buffalo’s Cafe

This chain is known for their curly fries, and it's giving visitors a free order with an online purchase placed on July 13 in honor of National French Fry Day.

Carl's Jr.

Bacon cheeseburgers and fries are perfect companions and via an ongoing offer in the Carl's Jr. promo club, get a free small fries and a beverage with the purchase of their Western Bacon Cheeseburger.

Checkers & Rally’s

This double drive-thru restaurant is celebrating National French Fry in a fun way. They are offering dollar fries, no matter what size you buy! Even better, the dollar from each of those fry orders will be donated directly to No Kid Hungry (up to $100,000).

Elevation Burger

It's time to feast! Anyone who spends $20 or more at Elevation Burger will get free order of fries from July 12 through July 18.

Fatburger

Get a free order of French fries with any purchase from July 12 to the 18, good both in store and for online purchases.

Hardee's

National French Fry Day can be any time you want it to be at this chain. Sign up for their email newsletter, and get a coupon for a free small fries and beverage with the purchase of their Original Angus Burger.

Hurricane Grill & Wings

Feeling kind of savory? This deal is the perfect fix. Get a a free order Garlic n’ Parm Fries with a $30 or more online purchase on July 13.

Jack in the Box

Fun-shaped fries can be extra exciting, not to mention delicious. Get a free order of curly fries with an order in the app on July 13.

McDonald’s

The patriarch of fast food fries is giving away a free order of fries on July 13, via a deal in the chain’s rewards app. While there, don’t forget to enter their contest, where someone will win free fries for life.

Red Robin

This chain has long been loved for their free, unlimited refills on bottomless fries, and those who buy an online gift card on 7/12 through 7/18 will receive 10% off a $25 minimum purchase.

Smashburger

This is one deal you'll want to jump on. At this chain, all regular size Smash Fries, regular fries and sweet potato fries are $1 if you buy a burger or sandwich. As a bonus, proceeds from the $1 fries will go to local Boys & Girls Clubs.

Wayback Burgers

Get a free regular-sized fries when you buy a burger, via a promotion on the chain's app.

Wendy’s

Score a large order of fries with a purchase via an in-app offer. To claim your free large fries, just add the offer to your mobile order or scan in-restaurant.

White Castle

Free food never stops being exciting. At this chain, get a free small fries with any purchase in honor of National French Fry Day.

