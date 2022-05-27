Doughnuts are among the most beloved handheld treats — they're literally full of possibilities! Doughnuts also appeal to all sorts of taste preferences, and come in everything from frosted to glazed to jelly-filled. With so much to love about them, it’s only fair that we honor this circular pastry with its own special day.

National Doughnut Day, which is observed on June 3 this year, was originated by The Salvation Army in 1938 as a way of honoring those who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I. Now, it’s a fun excuse for restaurant chains nationwide to offer sweet discounts and freebies on doughnuts.

7-Eleven

This is an occasion to be celebrated, and in honor of National Doughnut Day, 7-Eleven has a buy one, get one free doughnut deal for 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores. This offer is in-store only and lasts from June 3 through June 5.

Duck Donuts

This chain is offering a free cinnamon sugar donut in-shop on Friday, June 3 in honor of National Doughnut Day.

Dunkin’

Stop by a participating Dunkin’ location on National Doughnut Day and get a free classic donut of your choice with the purchase of any beverage, while supplies last.

Pinkbox Doughnuts

In honor of National Doughnut Day, anyone who buys a dozen doughnuts from any Pinkbox location will receive a complimentary limited-edition t-shirt, while supplies last.

Shipley Do-Nuts

This chain is giving away their signature glazed do-nut to all guests with any purchase on June 3 from 5 a.m. until noon.

Stan’s Donuts & Coffee

On June 3, every Stan’s customer will receive a free glazed cake doughnut with no purchase necessary.

Tim Hortons

From May 30 through June 5, when Tim Hortons Rewards Members buy a doughnut in the app or online, they will receive a free one with their next purchase.

