National Donut Day deals: Krispy Kreme, Dunkin’ and more are giving away doughnuts

There's only thing better than a freshly baked doughnut: one that's free. If you love food freebies (and who doesn't?), you'll have plenty of opportunities to cash in on a sweet deal this Friday, June 2 when National Doughnut Day rolls around.

From free single doughnuts to discounted dozens, chain restaurants across the country are pulling out all the stops to celebrate the big day, and it's time for you to rise to the occasion and scoop up as many as you can. Here are a few you doughnut want to miss.

Duck Donuts

Duck Donuts customers can get a free Cinnamon Sugar Donut when they stop by one of the chain’s 115+ locations this Friday, June 2. The best part? There’s no purchase necessary..

Dunkin'

Stopping by Dunkin’ for your morning cup of joe? You’ll walk away with a free doughnut (excluding fancies and specialty doughnuts) with the purchase of a beverage (except espresso shots) on National Doughnut Day.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is sweetening the deal with not one but two offers this week: one free doughnut (no purchase necessary) and $2 Original Glazed dozens when you buy any dozen. For the free doughnuts, customers can choose from a plethora of flavors, including four that recently returned to the menu: Banana Pudding Doughnut, Chocolate Kreme Pie Doughnut, Key Lime Pie Doughnut and Strawberries & Kreme Doughnut.

Both offers are available in stores and at the drive-thru and the $2 dozen deal is available online for delivery and pickup.

LaMar's Donuts

LaMar's Donuts has shops in five states — Colorado, Kansas, Arizona, Missouri and Nebraska — and will be offering customers a free Glazed Doughnut and a T-shirt this Friday, while supplies last, at participating locations.

Shipley Do-Nuts

Early risers will get first dibs for Shipley Do-Nuts’ National Doughnut Day deal, which runs from 5 a.m. to noon. Anyone who stops by the shop or makes an online order (using the code "Donutday23") can score a free Glazed Do-Nut with any purchase, while supplies last.

Dapper Doughnut

Dapper Doughnut is running a three-day promotion (June 2 to 4) for customers, and offering a free six-pack of Cinnamon Sugar or Powdered Sugar doughnuts (one per transaction) with any purchase in-shop and with a $5 minimum purchase online.