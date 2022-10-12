Dessert is the perfect finishing touch that ends a meal on a sweet and indulgent note. There’s really never a time not to celebrate our favorite sweets, from brownies to ice cream, but National Dessert Day is a holiday that celebrates sweet endings.

On October 14, restaurants nationwide are celebrating the best part of every meal with all sorts of delicious dessert deals and freebies.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse

At this chain, all Pizookies are just $5 for a limited time — this deal is available all day, every day, but only for dine-in guests. The Pizookie is available in a dozen flavors — including the limited-edition Peanut Butter S’mores Pizookie.

Corner Bakery

On October 14,, select locations will be offering a free treat with a purchase. Sign up for the Corner Bakery loyalty rewards by October 12.

Frisch’s

Not sure what you're craving? This chain will offer its customers 50% off any dessert that day at participating locations.

McAlister’s Deli

Dessert is always best when shared, and McAlister’s Deli is offering loyalty members BOGO Dessert for all desserts online and in stores for one day only on October 14. To redeem online, use the rewards code DESSERT1014.

Pizza Ranch

This Midwest-based pizza buffet is offering its seasonal small-sized Salted Caramel Apple Pecan Dessert Pizza for $5.99 on National Dessert Day.

Potbelly

On National Dessert Day, Potbelly Perks members will get a free Dream bar or cookie of choice with the purchase of an entree. Entrée orders include any sandwich, whole salad, bowl of soup or Pick Your Pair.

Sweet Paris Creperie & Cafe

Why not start the fun a day early? Sweet Passport Rewards members will get one free Nutella crepe on Thursday, October 13.