Is there anything better than a cookie? What about a free cookie? How about lots and lots of free cookies?

It's the holidays and we've already got cookies on our minds but, thankfully, National Cookie Day 2019 is on Dec. 4, so you don't even need to preheat your oven to enjoy a delicious sweet treat. To celebrate, plenty of chains, bake shops and restaurants will be giving away cookies and special deals.

Whether you wait all year long for your favorite Girl Scout cookies to arrive, are obsessed with Oreos (or its rival Hydrox) or won't eat a treat unless it's fresh out the oven, National Today collected some fun facts that will make National Cookie Day your favorite food holiday.

Through a few surveys, the cookie experts discovered that 54% of Americans prefer homemade cookies. More than a third of Americans (43%) have eaten a "whole row of Oreos" in one sitting and close to one in 10 Americans have never baked their own batch of cookies.

Well, there's no better time to start baking cookies, folks.

On National Cookie Day, everyone is welcome to enjoy cookies that they don't have to bake in their own kitchens. Here are the top spots to steal a deal.

National Cookie Day Deals

DoubleTree by Hilton

You don't have to be a hotel guest to enjoy one of the chain's delicious warm cookies on National Cookie Day. DoubleTree has almost 500 locations nationwide so there's a good chance that there's a hotel near you. Just stop by the front desk to enjoy a sweet snack.

Great American Cookies

The national chain that serves up freshly baked cookies is handing out one free cookie (its original chocolate chip) to anyone who pops in. There's no purchase necessary but there is a limit of one per person and not all stores may be participating.

Insomnia Cookies

At participating locations, get a free traditional cookie, no purchase necessary. They are also having a contest currently where people can win free cookies for a whole year! That's a lot of cookies for some of us ...

Jack in the Box

From Wednesday, Dec. 4 through Sunday, Dec. 15 (or until they run out), order Jack in the Box through Grubhub and get a free Large Oreo Shake with free delivery. To score this deal, place a minimum order of $15 of Jack in the Box through Grubhub.

Mrs. Fields

At Mrs. Fields, score a free cookie with an in-store purchase on Dec. 4.

Subway

The chain, known for their giant sandwiches, is launching a Dark Chocolate Cherry Cookie in honor of National Cookie Day. The cookie's base is dark chocolate dough and it's loaded with red cherries, semi-sweet chocolate chips and a hint of vanilla. They are also bringing back their Gift-a-Cookie program this year, where people can go online and buy cookie eGift cards in increments of $1 for one cookie, $2 for three cookies or $8 for a dozen.

Whole Foods

If you make your own cookies, you get more cookies! From Dec. 3 through Dec. 10, Prime members will receive 35% off King Arthur flours and mixes, Wholesome sweeteners and Guittard baking chips at Whole Foods. 'Tis the season to bake some holiday cookies!