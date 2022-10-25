It’s hard to think of an ingredient more beloved than chocolate. On October 28, chocolate in all its delicious forms will be celebrated and restaurants and chocolate companies nationwide are marking the event with sweet deals and freebies.

Beyond Good

This sustainable chocolate company is helping to regenerate Madagascar’s cocoa forests and provide sanctuary for endangered lemurs. In honor of National Chocolate Day, the brand is offering 20% off sitewide on premium single-origin chocolate with the code CHOCOLATE20 between October 28 and October 31.

Brave Robot

Whether you love Hazelnut Chocolate Chunk, Chocolate Cherry Brownie, or any of its many other chocolatey flavors, there’s a deal to enjoy. At Giant Foods, get $2 off this 100% real dairy, animal-free and vegan-friendly ice cream option with an add to cart digital coupon available from October 27 and November 27, and at Shaw's, get $3 off with an add to cart digital coupon available through November 9.

Coolhaus

Time to stop up on your Chocolate Molten Cake or Chocolate Chip flavors. Coolhaus is offering a Walmart buy-one-get-one rebate through November 4.

Gatsby Chocolate

GATSBY Chocolate offers chocolate bars, PB cups and even an oat milk chocolate collection with approximately half the calories and a quarter of the sugar compared to the premium chocolate bars. On National Chocolate Day, score 25% off all its products with code CHOCOLATEDREAMS at gatsbychocolate.com.

Jacques Torres

The New York-based chocolate shop will be offering 15% off for all in-store and online purchases at Jacques Torres Chocolate in honor of National Chocolate Day.

Nestlé Rallies

Get 50% off the ultimate variety pack from October 28 at 12 a.m. ET through October 29 12:30 a.m. ET. by entering code CHOCOLATELOVE at checkout online.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

How about a hot, chocolately drink? From October 27 through November 4, get any regular size beverage for $4 via The Coffee Bean Rewards app. On November 1, the new holiday menu launches, and those regular-sized drinks are available for $4, too.