Where to get free cookies on National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

There’s nothing quite like a hot and gooey chocolate chip cookie. Fresh out of the oven, they're delicious with an ice-cold glass of milk or steaming cup of coffee or cocoa.

On Thursday, August 4, chains nationwide will honor this magical cookie with National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, and we’ll all benefit from delicious freebies, deals and discounts.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day in a sweet way with the Legendary Monster Cookie. It’s a giant, scratch-made chocolate chip cookie topped with vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream, chopped nuts, homemade fudge and a cherry on top, is perfect for sharing, and will be available starting at $6.99.

Insomnia Cookies

In honor of National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, get a free warm Chocolate Chunk, Vegan Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip or Vegan Chocolate Chunk cookies with any in-store purchase or order for local delivery. The deal is valid from August 4 through August 7.

Jacques Torres

Jacques Torres will be offering 15% off chocolate chip cookies in-store and online including Jacques’ Famous Chocolate Chip Cookies, White Chocolate Chip Cookies with Macadamia Nuts, and more.

Lenny & Larry’s

Get 25% select flavors via this link between August 3 and August 5. The discount will automatically be applied at checkout via link but also available with code CHOCOCHIPDAY25.

Levain

Get free shipping on all 8 and 12 packs of these decadent, 6-oz cookies on August 3 and 4 with code COOKIEDAY22; free shipping discount is up to a $20 value.

PDQ

On Thursday, August 4, PDQ guests can receive a free chocolate chunk cookie with online orders with a $15 or more purchase using code COOKIE through PDQ’s website or MyPDQ app.

Potbelly

On National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, Potbelly Perks members can get any cookie free with the purchase of an entree (any sandwich, whole salad, or bowl of soup).

Wunderkeks

In honor of National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, the brand's Chocolate Chip Cookies and Greatest Hits Variety Pack will all be supersized from 1 dozen to 1 dozen and a half at no extra charge. No code necessary.

