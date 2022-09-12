Cheeseburgers are the hot and cheesy sibling of the legendary classic burger. There’s so many ways to make this type of burger your own, from choosing a favorite cheese combo to adding on fixins like bacon or avocado.

But whether you prefer your cheeseburger with cheddar or a slice of classic American, you’re going to want to plan to have one on September 18. That is when restaurants nationwide observe National Cheeseburger Day, and there’s some incredible freebies and deals to be enjoyed.

Apparently, there is such a thing as a free lunch!

BurgerFI

In honor of National Cheeseburger Day, BurgerFi will be offering a $5 bounce-back offer to those who order a cheeseburger or regular burger on the BurgerFi app. That means once you buy that burger, you'll get a $5 reward to use on the next order of $15+ valid between September 19 and September 26.

Dairy Queen

On September 18, DQ is offering $1 off any of the five flavor-filled Signature Stackburgers (excluding combo meals) with the DQ App.

Farmer Boys

Begin the celebration a little early. From 2-6 p.m. on September 17, Farmer Boys is offering the Big Cheese for only $2 in celebration of National Cheeseburger Day. Invite friends too, as each guest is allowed to order up to 4 Big Cheese per visit. This offer is not valid on delivery or mobile ordering.

Jack in the Box

For National Cheeseburger Day, Jack in the Box is offering $2 Jumbo Jack Cheeseburger on the Jack app with any in-app purchase.

Legends Tavern & Grille

A burger is best when it’s the way you like it. So whether you prefer a cheeseburger or burger, it’s $5 all-day long with the purchase of a beverage for dine-in only.

McDonald’s

There are a lot of ways to enjoy a cheeseburger, and for National Cheeseburger Day, McDonald’s is giving fans a chance to choose how they celebrate. On September 12 and 13, vote on your favorite of three popular McDonald’s cheeseburgers. Options include the classic Cheeseburger, Double Cheeseburger or McDouble. The winning cheeseburger will be announced on September 14, and will be offered free with a minimum $1 purchase on September 18 in honor of National Cheeseburger Day. This contest and deal is available exclusively on the McDonald’s App.

Mooyah

Beginning September 12 and through September 18, pay only $5 for The MDC through the app only, limit 1 per customer.

Smashburger

Smashburger will be celebrating National Cheeseburger Day on September 19 with a buy one get one free deal. This promotion will be available both in-store and online with the promo code BOGO22 at all participating locations.

The Burger Experience

The Burger Experience (Smokey Bones' virtual brand) is celebrating National Cheeseburger Day on September 18 with $5 cheeseburgers all day. The Burger Experience menu offers five burger options: The Classic, Classic with Cheese, Bacon Cheeseburger, Mushroom and Swiss Burger, and Green Chile Burger.

Twin Peaks

Make a meal of it with a $10 cheeseburger and fries that includes a 22 oz. Budweiser or Bud Light on National Cheeseburger Day.

Wayback Burgers

On National Cheeseburger Day, score a BOGO deal on Wayback’s classic burger, which features two beef patties cooked-to-order, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions, topped with ketchup and mustard. Redeem this BOGO offer by ordering through the Wayback Burgers app.