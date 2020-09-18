Meat lovers know that a burger — especially one topped with cheese — is among life’s greatest pleasures. And while burger enthusiasts may disagree on the best way to make a burger, the correct cheese or the optimal toppings, there’s really no wrong way to enjoy this classic — especially on National Cheeseburger Day.

Of course, the only thing better than a great cheeseburger is a sweet deal on said cheeseburger, and chains across the country have some special offers going on for National Cheeseburger Day on Sept. 18.

BurgerFi

This deal is the next best thing to a free lunch: Customers making a $10 minimum purchase on any combination of burgers and fries will receive a $10 reward back on the BurgerFi app that can be used through Oct. 11. This offer is valid in-store and through the BurgerFi app, but not online or through third-party delivery orders.

Burger Lounge

On National Cheeseburger Day, Burger Lounge is offering the 1/4-pound Classics All Day for $5 at all locations. Mention the offer when ordering in-person or over the phone. For online orders, use promo code CLASSIC.

Farmer Boys

This chain will offer its Big Cheese cheeseburger for $2 between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Sept. 18. This deal is good for up to four burgers per order, so come hungry.

Friendly’s

Dessert is always half the fun, even on a day celebrating burgers. Friendly’s will be offering a small sundae with any burger purchase on National Cheeseburger Day. This deal is only for their loyalty members, or BFFs, for dine-in only.

Hopdoddy Burger Bar

Hopdoddy Burger Bar has the Double It campaign, which will score the hungry customer a free second beef patty. To redeem, ask for an additional patty, made with Certified Piedmontese beef, at the register, or use the code DOUBLE when placing a to-go order online from Sept. 14-18.

Jack In The Box

Jack in the Box is celebrating National Cheeseburger Day all weekend long with a free Jumbo Jack Cheeseburger offer with any purchase on the app from Sept. 18–20.

McDonald’s

The best-known burger chain of them all is going all-out on National Cheeseburger Day with $0.50 McDonald’s Double Cheeseburger, exclusively available through the deal in the McDonald’s app on Sept. 18. McDonald’s Double Cheeseburger was last priced at $0.50 from June 15, 1971 to February 1973, when the price was then raised a nickel to $0.55, so this deal is rather historical! Using the app, start a mobile order and pay to add the deal to your order or scan the deal code at the drive-thru, front counter or kiosk. There is a limit of one offer per customer.

Mooyah

All Mooyah locations will offer a free Certified Angus Beef brand cheeseburger to all Rewards app members. Members will get a free “Build Your Own” cheeseburger with a purchase of fries and a drink or shake.

Red Robin

Red Robin will be letting customers choose one burger from a group of select burgers on the menu to buy and get the second at 50% off through Sept. 20. To score this deal, use promo code BOGO when ordering online, or mention the offer when dining in a restaurant.

Smashburger

Smashburger will be selling its Classic Double Smash for just $5 on Sept. 18. This deal is good for one day only, and no other purchase is necessary.

Whataburger

Buy one Whataburger patty melt and get a second free through Sept. 20. While a patty melt is not technically a cheeseburger, it’s still got a beef patty, cheese and toppings! This offer is available online only, with a Whataburger account membership.

White Castle

Use the coupon on White Castle's site to get a free Impossible slider when you buy one. The slider chain is also offering 20% off to all teachers and school support staff. These offers are available in restaurants only.