There are a few times a year that we celebrate pizza, which makes all the sense in the world. Isn’t pizza one of the most universally beloved foods?

However, on National Cheese Pizza Day, which is observed on Sept. 5, we honor cheese pizza specifically. Is there any more magical ingredient on pizza than a hot and bubbly cheese pull? (Sorry, tomato sauce — we love you, but you'd be nothing without cheese.)

Restaurants nationwide are celebrating gloriously cheesy pizza with delicious freebies and discounts. As Sept. 5 is also Labor Day, there will be lots of opportunities to snack!

7-Eleven

Those who are first-time 7NOW customers can redeem a free cheese or pepperoni pizza with any order on the 7NOW delivery app using the code PIZZA on Sept. 5. Existing customers will actually get a preview and enjoy a $5 cheese or pepperoni pizza from Sept. 2 through Sept. 4, only via 7NOW.

BJ’s Restaurant

To celebrate National Cheese Pizza Day, get half off any large Deep Dish or Tavern-Cut Pizza. Whether that pizza is a Pepperoni Extreme or a Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza, this delicious deal is available at all locations, only on Sept. 5.

Blaze Pizza

Get a free cheesy bread with pizza purchase for all teachers, faculty, staff (in-store only, show ID/badge at the register) during the whole month of September. This deal is valid for both original and pesto garlic cheesy bread.

Cali'flour Foods

National Cheese Pizza Day doesn’t have to be off limits for those with dietary restrictions. This low-carb, gluten and grain-free pizza crust from Cali'flour Foods will be 20% with code PizzaDay20 from Sept. 1 through Sept. 5.

Chuck E. Cheese

Feeling extra hungry? Make any large cheese pizza an XL for $1 more. Just mention the deal at the counter on Sept. 5. This offer is only good for dine-in customers at participating U.S. locations.

Donatos Pizza

On National Cheese Pizza Day, order a large Pepp 150 Pizza for just $1 more than a large Serious Cheese Pizza. That means 150 crispy heritage pepperonis for just $1 more. This offer is valid at all 170 restaurant locations.

Fazoli’s

From Sept. 5 through Sept. 11, use code LABORDAY in the promo section of the Fazoli’s app to unlock a whole pizza with 8 breadsticks for only $8.99 plus tax. Discount may vary depending on location.

Happy Joe’s

On Sept. 5, Happy Joe’s is offering a free small cheese pizza with the purchase of any large pizza. This one-day-only deal has no limit but is void in conjunction with any other offer.

Ledo Pizza

My Ledo Rewards club members will receive a free 8-inch cheese pizza with any purchase over $10. This offer is valid for online and app orders only.

Marco’s

Enjoy $3 off large specialty pizzas (including the Big Cheese Pizza) when ordering online or through the Marco’s Pizza app with the code SPECIAL3 on National Cheese Pizza Day.

Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings

Between Sept. 1 and Sept. 5, get a free cheese pizza with any order of $30 or more.

Peter Piper Pizza

Upgrade a cheese pizza purchase to the next larger size for only $1. The offer will be valid from Sept. 3 through Sept. 5 at participating restaurants.

Zazzy’s

On Sept. 5, Zazzy’s will serve up an in-house $5 beer-and-cheese-slice combo as well as a carry out special that includes one cheese pie, an order of two garlic knots and two canned sodas for $25 from 11 a.m. through 4 p.m. These two deals will be available at all three New York City locations as well as the newest Zazzy’s location in Miami.