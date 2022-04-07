Burritos are one of life’s ideal foods. Spicy and meaty, often cheesy, this portable meal has endless ingredient possibilities and can even be enjoyed handheld — with a little help from a wrapper.

It’s everything we love about a sandwich or wrap, but somehow even better.. And whether you love a breakfast burrito or a more savory option for lunch or dinner, this is a meal that is sure to satisfy.

But perhaps even better than a burrito is a day in celebration of all burritos. April 7 is National Burrito Day and restaurant chains nationwide are celebrating with spicy deals and discounts.

Alpha Foods

The beauty of burritos is that they can appeal to so many different dietary needs and preferences, including a plant-based lifestyle. Alpha Foods is offering a BOGO deal for National Burrito Day. Buy one burrito box, get one burrito box for free. Each box contains a 12-pack of plant-based burritos and comes in varieties ranging from Chik’n Fajita to Steakless Ranchero. Use code BURRITODAY at checkout.

Baja Fresh

Loyalty members will get double points on any entree purchase made between April 7 and April 13. Not yet a member? Sign up and get 50 bonus points just for signing up.

Burrito Beach

Celebrate National Burrito Day with $5 burritos (except for steak) at all Chicago locations (except the airport). To score this sweet deal, use the code BRTODAY22.

California Tortilla

What’s better than celebrating burritos for one day? How about a year of celebration? This chain will be awarding five lucky grand prize winners free burritos for a year. Anyone who orders a burrito or bowl on April 7 will receive a scratch off a ticket to see if they have won the prize.

Chipotle

In honor of National Burrito Day, have some virtual fun by rolling burritos in Roblox for a chance to win a real-life burrito. The first 100,000 Roblox players who roll a burrito will earn Burrito Bucks, which they can trade in for an entrée code to be used on the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com, or in-restaurant. Make that burrito even better by adding free queso with the digital-only promo code NBD2022.

Del Taco

On April 7, Del Yeah! Rewards members can get two of any EPIC Burrito for the price of one. This includes options like Epic Beer Battered Crispy Fish & Guac Burrito, Epic Loaded Queso Burrito, Epic Cali Bacon Burrito, and more.

Dos Toros

Invite a friend out to lunch because on National Burrito Day, all burritos are available for $5. This deal is good both in-store and through orders on the app.

El Pollo Loco

Loco Rewards members are eligible to receive a BOGO Burrito on April 7. Options include the new Mexican Shredded Beef Birria Burrito, and more. There’s also free delivery on all orders for one day only in honor of National Burrito Day.

Fuzzy's Taco Shop

This chain will offer a free Smother with all burrito purchases for Fuzzy's Rewards Members at locations. Not familiar with a Smother? It’s exactly what it sounds like. Add queso or fire-roasted salsa (i.e. smothered!) over a giant burrito.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Moe Rewards members will have the option to buy $5.99 burritos and bowls nationwide on April 7 when ordering through the app, Moes.com, or in restaurants.

Pokeworks

The beauty of burritos is that they can truly be taken in any direction. Pokeworks makes a poke burrito and their Poke Your Way burritos will be $10 all day on National Burrito Day. This deal is valid on orders placed in the app or on order.pokeworks.com only. Use code Burrito10 at checkout to apply the discount.

Qdoba

This chain always offers seemingly endless customization, and extra toppings like guac & queso are… always free! This means, in a sense, National Burrito Day is every day, but the occasion seems like a perfect time to level up a burrito order.

Taco John’s

Score $3 off any Meat and Potato Burrito Combo (this is good for any meat option, all day), via a coupon on the Taco John’s app or via a QR code to present in-store to redeem.

