Burgers are among the most classic of American comfort foods. Whether stacked with bacon, cheese or avocado — or enjoyed with a simple pickle and dollop of ketchup — it's a sandwich that always hits the spot.

On August 25, restaurants nationwide are paying homage to the beloved burger and that means all sorts of freebies — from BOGO burgers to free dessert.

Clean Eatz

The wellness-focused restaurant franchise with 100 locations nationwide will be celebrating National Burger Day by offering $1 off all burgers. No promo code necessary — just visit the counter and order your burger.

Fat Sal’s

To celebrate National Burger Day, Fat Sal’s is offering a BOGO special on all burger orders at all of its locations. Whether you go for Sal's Signature Burgers or the Pastrami Western Burger, or any other, this is a sweet deal not to be missed.

Friendly’s Restaurants

A burger is even better with dessert. Order the Cheese Skirt Burger from the Happy Endings Menu, receive a free Happy Endings Ice Cream Sundae.

Kona Grill

Celebrate National Burger Day by enjoying sliders for only $6 during happy hour from 2-6 p.m. or during late night from 9 p.m. to close. The bite sized Kona Grill Sliders include cheddar cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, and secret sauce, all stacked on a King’s Hawaiian Roll.

Next Level Burger

All of Next Level Burger’s nine locations in Oregon, Colorado, Washington, California, New York and Texas are offering buy one, get one free Beyond Burgers all day on August 25. Just mention the special at checkout to claim the offer.

NFA Burger

The "Heisenberger" (a nod to "Breaking Bad)" is a double-stacked cheeseburger with Hatch green chiles and mustard will be available for $10.50 for one day only in celebration of National Burger Day on August 25.

Roy Rogers Restaurants

The Roy Rogers ¼ lb. Bacon Cheeseburgers will be priced at 2 for $7 on National Burger Day. An added bonus is that these burgers can be built any way you like, with the chain's famous Fixin's Bar.

STK Steakhouse

Enjoy the popular Lil’ Brgs and truffle fries for only $6 during happy hour (hours vary per location) on National Burger Day.