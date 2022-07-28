Avocados have retained their staying power as the trendiest of fruits — and their versatility appears to be endless. From avocado toast to guacamole to sushi rolls to poke bowls, people can’t get enough.

But on National Avocado Day, which is celebrated on July 31, there’s more reason than ever to celebrate this ever-functional fruit. Restaurants nationwide will be offering freebies and discounts on avocados. This is the one time guacamole may not be extra!

California Tortilla

The Mexican chain will be giving away a case of avocados to 10 winners on their social media channels and a lesson with their chef on how to make guac. Enter via Instagram on July 31.

Chipotle

In honor of National Avocado Day, Chipotle will be launching a new interactive game called “Buy The Dip'' that will involve a stock market simulation. The brand will give away a total of $200,000 in crypto, which can be used to buy food at Chipotle using a Flexa-enabled app, or promo codes for 1-cent guac and 1-cent Queso Blanco. Access the “Buy The Dip” game online at www.chipotlebuythedip.xyz. Chipotle will also offer 1-cent guac to all Chipotle Rewards members on National Avocado Day, July 31, when they use the digital-only promo code “AVO2022” at checkout on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com.

Del Taco

Del Taco is giving away free chips and guac (or queso, if you’d prefer!), with any $5 purchase on July 21 for Del Yeah! Rewards members.

El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco is celebrating National Avocado Day by rewarding Loco Rewards loyalty members a free small chips and guac with a purchase of $1 or more on July 31.

Moe’s

Moe Reward members can enjoy a free side of guac with an entree purchase and also earn double points on their order.

Pokeworks

Guests who dine in-store or online on National Avocado Day can get a free scoop of avocado per bowl with code AVODAY.

Qdoba

At Qdoba, every day is National Avocado Day because the chain offers free guac or queso with the purchase of any entrée.

Rubio’s

This chain is celebrating National Avocado Day by giving away free, freshly made chips and guacamole to all Rubio’s Rewards members with any purchase.

The Fresh Market

In honor of National Avocado Day, this chain will be offering a special deal on Apeel Hass avocados. They are $1.99 each in all stores (regular price is normally $2.49). The $1.99 price is valid for Ultimate Loyalty Members and will run through the end of August. These avocados have an additional peel made from plant-derived materials that keeps them fresher, longer.

