It wouldn't be the Fourth of July without the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest.

While the annual spectacle usually takes place outside at Coney Island in New York City, this year's contest was held at an indoor arena due to the coronavirus pandemic. No fans were on hand to witness the contest or cheer on their favorite competitive eaters in person.

Despite the change in scenery, it was still a record-breaking year for the top two competitive eaters.

Miki Sudo won her seventh straight title, beating out her competition by eating 48.5 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes, setting a new world record.

🌭 SEVEN STRAIGHT TITLES 🌭



Miki Sudo dominated the field, setting a women's record by eating 48.5 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes 🤯 pic.twitter.com/dDdAnTJyla — ESPN (@espn) July 4, 2020

Joey Chestnut won his 13th Mustard Yellow Belt in the past 14 years and also set a new world record. Chestnut downed 75 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes, beating the previous world record of 74, which he set in 2018.

He showed why he earned the nickname "Joey Jaws" as he methodically stuffed each hot dog and bun in his mouth, chewed and swallowed before moving on to the next one. Each competitive eater was separated by clear partitions to ensure social distancing was maintained throughout the contest while the judges and announcers wore masks to stay safe.

🌭 13-TIME CHAMPION 🌭@joeyjaws breaks his own world record by eating 75 hot dogs and wins his 13th title in 14 years 💪 pic.twitter.com/8euwBbK7qm — ESPN (@espn) July 4, 2020

Both Chestnut and Sudo continued to show why they're often referred to as the greatest of all time. While Chestnut is the most decorated competitive eater, Sudo and her seven titles are now second to Chestnut, passing Takeru Kobayashi on the all-time list.