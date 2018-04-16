Food

Make Natalie Morales' signature slow-cooker ropa vieja with black beans and rice

TODAY

TODAY's own Natalie Morales is in the kitchen sharing flavorful Latin-inspired recipes from her new cookbook, "At Home with Natalie: Simple Recipes for Healthy Living from My Family's Kitchen to Yours." She shows us how to make her signature tender, slow-cooked ropa vieja and classic rice and beans.

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Make Natalie Morales' ropa vieja in a slow cooker

Play Video - 2:01

Make Natalie Morales' ropa vieja in a slow cooker

Play Video - 2:01

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.

Natalie Morales' Slow-Cooker Ropa Vieja
Slow-Cooker Ropa Vieja
HJO / At Home with Natalie: Simple Recipes for Healthy Living from My Family’s Kitchen to Yours
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
6-8
Get the recipe

"This recipe uses one of my favorite pieces of kitchen equipment: the slow cooker. It is very hands off; you just throw everything in and let it cook," says Natalie. "The best part is the leftovers are great. I like to use them to make beef tacos, burritos and sandwiches."

Natalie Morales' Brazilian Black Beans and Rice
Get the recipe

"Rice and beans is a must-have part of any Brazilian meal. Black beans are healthy, filling and have lots of protein. Fluffy white rice is perfect for soaking up their sauce."

If you like those South American recipes, you should also try these:

Brazilian Steak Salad
Get the recipe
Grilled Garlic-Lemon Shrimp with Pineapple
Get the recipe

More: Food Dinner On the show

TOP