Make Natalie Morales' signature slow-cooker ropa vieja with black beans and rice

share tweet pin email

TODAY's own Natalie Morales is in the kitchen sharing flavorful Latin-inspired recipes from her new cookbook, "At Home with Natalie: Simple Recipes for Healthy Living from My Family's Kitchen to Yours." She shows us how to make her signature tender, slow-cooked ropa vieja and classic rice and beans.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Make Natalie Morales' ropa vieja in a slow cooker Play Video - 2:01 Make Natalie Morales' ropa vieja in a slow cooker Play Video - 2:01

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.

Natalie Morales' Slow-Cooker Ropa Vieja HJO / At Home with Natalie: Simple Recipes for Healthy Living from My Family’s Kitchen to Yours Rating: undo. ( rated) Cook time: 8 hours Prep time: 20 minutes Servings: 6-8 Get the recipe

"This recipe uses one of my favorite pieces of kitchen equipment: the slow cooker. It is very hands off; you just throw everything in and let it cook," says Natalie. "The best part is the leftovers are great. I like to use them to make beef tacos, burritos and sandwiches."

"Rice and beans is a must-have part of any Brazilian meal. Black beans are healthy, filling and have lots of protein. Fluffy white rice is perfect for soaking up their sauce."

If you like those South American recipes, you should also try these: