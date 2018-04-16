Food

Natalie cooks up family-friendly steak, Greek salad and coconut rice for dinner

TODAY

TODAY's own Natalie Morales is in the kitchen sharing delicious dinner recipes from her new cookbook, "At Home with Natalie: Simple Recipes for Healthy Living from My Family's Kitchen to Yours." She shows us how to make a classic Greek salad with feta and olives, marinated steak with herbaceous chimichurri sauce and fluffy coconut-infused rice.

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Make Natalie Morales' family-friendly steak, coconut rice for dinner

Play Video - 4:36

Make Natalie Morales' family-friendly steak, coconut rice for dinner

Play Video - 4:36

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.

Natalie Morales' Grilled Chimichurri Soy Steak
Grilled Chimichurri Soy Steak
Alanna Hale / At Home with Natalie: Simple Recipes for Healthy Living from My Family's Kitchen to Yours
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
6-8
Get the recipe

"This prep-ahead steak is great for entertaining. Set the meat in the marinade and prep the sauce the day before to make cooking and serving a cinch," says Natalie. "If there are leftovers of this steak (which is unusual), it makes for great steak salads, tacos, steak and eggs or a classic steak and cheese sandwich."

Natalie Morales' Classic Greek Salad (Horitatiki)
Classic Greek Salad (Horitatiki)
Alanna Hale / At Home with Natalie: Simple Recipes for Healthy Living from My Family's Kitchen to Yours
Rating:
( rated)
Prep time:
Servings:
4
Get the recipe

"Greek salad is great year round, but I especially love eating it in spring. The fresh herbs, briny feta, zesty lemon and crunchy veggies give it a fresh and clean flavor that compliments the warming weather perfectly."

Natalie Morales' Coconut Rice
NATALIE MORALES RICE
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
6-8
Get the recipe

"Everyone will go coco-nuts for this rice! Its fruity, tropical flavor compliments a variety of dishes and its exceptionally simple to make."

If you like those easy recipes, you should also try these:

Natalie's Moqueca (Brazilian Seafood Stew)
Get the recipe
Natalie's Zucchini 'Pasta' with Pesto
Get the recipe

More: Food Dinner On the show

TOP