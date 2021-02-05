Nachos took the title in TODAY's Snack-It-Bracket, but hummus is crying foul

And while many football fans may have overlooked hummus in the past, pushing it aside for more decadent snacks such as wings and loaded potato skins, the idea of dipping savory meats into the plant-based dip certainly could be a game-changer.

"We suspect the selection committee appreciates the greatness of guacamole, which we applaud, but does not fully value the versatility of hummus as a key player in game day snacking," said Jason Levine, Sabra CMO. "We feel that if hummus had been placed solo, or teamed with wings, it would have been more indicative of full season snack results."

And although Sabra were sore losers when it came to their signature dip, they were happy to celebrate guacamole's high placement in the bracket.

"Hey, wait," continued Levine, "Aren't we all on the same team? We're proud that both hummus and guacamole are in the tournament and we're going to focus on game day now."

Convinced that hummus should have a place of honor on your snack table this Super Bowl Sunday? Check out these tips on how to assemble a beautiful and delicious snack board which includes hummus as your dip, of course. Remember, the key to a great snack board is balance. Sabra posted a picture of this amazing charcuterie board on Instagram that you'll want to replicate at home.

You can dip pretty much everything in hummus from the meats and cheese to the olives and crackers.

