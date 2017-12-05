Oreo reveals its Mystery cookie flavor — and a lot of people guessed right

It’s the question that has been weighing on the minds of Americans for two months: What exactly is the mystery flavor in the Mystery Oreo?
On Tuesday, Oreo gave us the answer, which can be summed up in one famous phrase: Yabba dabba doo!
That’s right, the mystery flavor is …
“It was a mystery for the ages. That is, the stone ages,” Oreo declared in its announcement on Facebook. (Someone over there is a big “Flintstones” fan.)
But this reveal won’t come as a major surprise to the many Oreo lovers (including some at TODAY) who accurately predicted the flavor following the cookie's initial release.
Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb were both on the right track when they sampled the Mystery Oreo in early October.
Kathie Lee and Hoda try mystery Oreos: Can you guess the flavor?Play Video - 3:42
Kathie Lee and Hoda try mystery Oreos: Can you guess the flavor?Play Video - 3:42
“Watermelon?” Hoda guessed. “Some sort of a fruit … It’s some sort of melon,” Kathie Lee added.
Close, but not quite.
After debuting the Mystery flavor, Oreo also launched a sweepstakes encouraging fans to submit their own guesses online or via text message, with a $50,000 grand prize at stake. The contest ended on Nov. 30 but a winner has not been announced.
Putting the guessing game aside for a moment, the Mystery Oreo was one of the more divisive limited-edition Oreo flavors this year. After Tuesday’s big reveal, some fans chimed in on Facebook to let Oreo know exactly how they felt about the cookie.
“They were awful me and my dude had 1 cookie each and we both took one bite and couldn't finish it,” one person wrote.
“Hm. I thought it was orange scented industrial cleaner. So close,” another commenter wrote.
Yikes.
-
TODAY
20 Oreo flavors you had no idea existed
From Swedish Fish to Blueberry Pie, here are 20 Oreo flavors you probably didn't even know existed but now definitely need to try.
-
20 Oreo flavors you had no idea existedof
Waffles & Syrup Oreos
This limited edition cookie is only available in Albertsons stores. The outside cookies are Golden Oreos, while the cream appears to have a dot of syrup in the center.Getty Images stock/TODAY
-
20 Oreo flavors you had no idea existedof
The Fireworks Oreo
Oreo is hoping this cookie will be "fireworks" in your mouth! At the center of the cookie, blue-and-red "popping candies" (think Pop Rocks) are mixed in with the creme.Nabisco
-
20 Oreo flavors you had no idea existedof
The Dunkin' Donuts Mocha Oreo
It just makes sense: Dunkin' Donuts Mocha Oreos are coming this summer.Nabisco
-
20 Oreo flavors you had no idea existedof
The Chocolate Strawberry Oreo
While the Oreo looks like a chocolate-filled cookie, twist that baby open and you'll find a dollop of artificially-flavored strawberry cream at the center.TODAY
-
20 Oreo flavors you had no idea existedof
The Milka Oreo Big Crunch Chocolate Bar
Oreo's first candy bar ever, this bar features a crunchy layer of the classic Oreo chocolate cookie that's surrounded by vanilla cream and coated in silky Milka milk chocolate.TODAY
-
20 Oreo flavors you had no idea existedof
The Swedish Fish Oreo
"Moment of truth: Oreo may have jumped the shark with the Swedish Fish flavor. It wasn't what I was hoping for so I made the rest of the TODAY team taste them too. A majority of the editors couldn't finish a full cookie, but two die-hard Swedish Fish fans were thrilled with the taste and couldn't get enough of them," TODAY Food editor Alessandra Bulow writes.TODAY
-
20 Oreo flavors you had no idea existedof
The Choco-Chip Oreo
The first Oreo with dual-flavored wafer, this cookie has a pretty marble-like swirl of vanilla and chocolate and flecks of chocolate. Then there's the filling, which has a hint of chocolate flavor and is studded with tiny chocolate bits.TODAY
-
20 Oreo flavors you had no idea existedof
Oreo Thins
These cookies are about half the width of the original, though the circumference remains the same (so we're not quite in Mini Oreo territory), and they come in original, golden and mint varieties.TODAY
-
20 Oreo flavors you had no idea existedof
The Fruity Crisp Oreo
The cream in these sandwich cookies is combined with a fruity and colorful rice crisp.Courtesy of Oreo
-
20 Oreo flavors you had no idea existedof
The Blueberry Pie Oreo
These graham cracker sandwich cookies are filled with blueberry cream.Courtesy of Oreo
-
20 Oreo flavors you had no idea existedof
The Strawberry Shortcake Oreo
"As 'The Golden Girls' taught us in the episode where Rose makes a midnight snack of Sperheoven Krispies, some treats taste much better than they smell — and that's the case for these. While the strawberry cream filling was cloying at first whiff, a bite of the full cookie was far more pleasant." —Erin Clements, Senior Pop Culture EditorTODAY
-
20 Oreo flavors you had no idea existedof
The Filled Cupcake Oreo
The Filled Cupcake Oreo is reminiscent of another beloved treat, Hostess' iconic cream-filled chocolate cupcake. Oreo's take features two of its regular cocoa wafers sandwiching chocolate frosting with a dollop of vanilla cream in the center.Oreo
-
20 Oreo flavors you had no idea existedof
The Brownie Batter Oreo
While the rest of the cookie is pretty similar, if not identical, to the original Oreo, the stuf is distinctly "brownie batter." How on earth did they manage to replicate that creamy, chocolaty and uniquely "brownie" flavor with such precision?TODAY
-
20 Oreo flavors you had no idea existedof
The Jelly Donut Oreo
Introducing the Jelly Donut Oreo, a Golden Oreo cookie with a raspberry center and custard outer ring. And the only place you’ll be able to get your hands on it is Walmart; it’s an exclusive to the store.TODAY
-
20 Oreo flavors you had no idea existedof
The Peeps Oreo
For this cookie, Oreo went with a pretty pink marshmallow-and-sugar-crystal Peeps filling between two vanilla cookies.TODAY
-
20 Oreo flavors you had no idea existedof
The Cinnamon Bun Oreo
This cookie features cinnamon-spiced frosting sandwiched between two golden cinnamon wafers.TODAY
-
20 Oreo flavors you had no idea existedof
The Pumpkin Spice Oreo
The makers of the classic Oreo cookie had to make sure they had that autumn-essential flavor covered.TODAY
-
20 Oreo flavors you had no idea existedof
The Red Velvet Oreo
This red-tinged chocolaty cookie with a cream cheese spin on the "creme" filling got an overwhelmingly positive response at our taste test.TODAY
-
20 Oreo flavors you had no idea existedof
The Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Oreo
What if an Oreo and a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup had a baby? That’s the stuff dreams are made of. And thankfully, the cookie conception of your dreams became a reality.TODAY
-
20 Oreo flavors you had no idea existedof
The S'Mores Oreo
The cookie portion of the Oreo is “graham flavored,” and sandwiched between are layers of chocolate and marshmallow flavored “creme” filling.TODAY
Personally, I liked it, and I haven’t kept a box of Fruity Pebbles cereal in my house since I was a teenager. The fruity flavor complemented the chocolate wafer pretty well — not unlike the Swedish Fish Oreo, another limited-edition flavor I enjoyed but many others didn’t. But I thought it was definitely an improvement over last year’s Fruity Crisp Oreo.
Whether you loved the Mystery Oreo or hated it, maybe we can agree that we all had a yabba-dabba-doo time trying to guess the flavor. For now, we'll just have to wait for Oreo's next creative mashup.
Follow Shane Lou on Twitter.